For over 100 years, women have been coming together to discuss and advocate for agriculture. Since the group’s inception as the Farm Home Department in 1923, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women have played a vital role in promoting farm values, improving nutrition, and raising funds for community initiatives. Today, it remains the only active chapter of its kind in California.

Each month, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women (SLOFBW) will be working with Paso Magazine to honor one of their members whose contributions have strengthened the agricultural community. This month, we highlight Lynne Schmitz.

Lynne Schmitz

Lynne, born in 1939 in Beatrice, Nebraska, is a proud Cornhusker by birth. She was the first child of Ralph and Lucille Bebout, followed by her brother Ralph Howard II in 1940. In 1944, their father passed away from complications related to tuberculosis. Their mother, a beautician with her own shop, relocated the family to Los Angeles after several relatives moved there for work. A year later, she found an ideal location with living quarters in downtown San Miguel through the Los Angeles Times. The family moved there in March 1947 and quickly formed many cherished friendships.

Lynne attended San Miguel School and was in second grade while her brother started first grade with teacher Lillian Larsen. In 1949, their mother married Jesse Crettol, who became a devoted stepfather for 40 years and worked as a county park ranger.

Lynne graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1957 and began working as a receptionist in a local doctor’s office. In 1959, she married Andrew “Bud” Schmitz, a farmer who also worked seasonally for Almond Orchards Inc. in Paso Robles. She embraced her new life as a farmer’s wife, raising five children and actively participating in the community. She joined the San Miguel PTO, worked as a classroom assistant, and drove a school bus. At the Mission, she taught catechism, sang in the choir (a tradition she continues), and her entire family contributed to the annual Fiesta.

Involvement with 4-H and FFA followed as her children grew, and Lynne supported them through roles in the FFA Boosters and Band Boosters. In the 1980s, she joined the local chapter of Sweet Adelines and sang with them for a decade. From the 1970s to the 1990s, Lynne co-wrote the San Miguel News columns in the Paso Robles Press and The Country News with her friend Gay Walker. After discovering a passion for writing, she continued as a columnist for the San Luis Obispo Tribune for several years. In 2009, she joined the staff of Paso Robles Magazine at the invitation of founder Bob Chute, contributing historical stories and enjoying conversations with long-time locals — now proudly counting herself among them.

In 1998, friend Pat Brown Silviera introduced her to Farm Bureau Women. Lynne became a member, serving as secretary and then president for five years, which involved attending SLO Farm Bureau Board meetings. The experience was enriching and allowed her to form lasting friendships.

San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau Women meet every second Monday of the month from September through June. If you’re inspired by these stories and would like to learn more about becoming involved, contact Susan Sonne at (805) 610-1375 or shortsuecakes@gmail.com

