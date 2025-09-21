By SLO County Farm Bureau Women

Jan became a Farm Bureau Woman thanks to an amazing woman, Ellen Schroeder, of Shandon. Ellen was well-known for training school bus drivers and for her many years of driving a bus for Shandon schools. Jan was privileged to be Ellen’s care provider until Ellen “went to heaven.” A dedicated Farm Bureau Woman, Ellen was passionate about supporting students in agriculture—a passion she passed on to Jan.

Jan was born in Santa Ana. Her father’s family emigrated from Holland to California in the late 1800s, establishing a dairy in Santa Ana and operating a trucking business, Osterkamp Trucking. Her mother’s father, Sewart Skieveke, emigrated from Germany with his family. German was spoken only at home, while English was spoken in public. The family farmed oranges, avocados, and walnuts, and raised small farm animals.

Jan’s grandmother lived through the Great Depression, when nothing was discarded until it had no possible use. She and Jan were close, and she taught Jan to sew on a treadle sewing machine. Jan and her brother grew up in Garden Grove, attending Garden Grove High School, just like their parents, who met there as students. After high school, Jan worked several different jobs.

She has two sons—her oldest, Terance, and her only grandchild, Theresa, both living in Anaheim—while her youngest, Nicholas, lives in Arizona. They are a great blessing in her life.

Jan moved to Shandon in 2003 and, in 2005, married the man of her dreams, Ed Hurl. Ed’s grandmother’s family settled in Shandon in the 1800s on San Juan Road. Hughes Canyon in that area is named for family members. They were ranchers, dryland farmers, and owners of a mercantile store in San Miguel.

Today, Jan is an active member of Farm Bureau Women, with Ed’s full support. Together, they collect community donations, help set up yard sales, and manage the Farm Bureau Women’s booth at the Three Speckled Hens Antique Show twice a year at the Paso Robles Event Center, as well as annually on Cattlemen’s Day at the California Mid-State Fair. All funds raised go toward annual scholarships for high school seniors and college students pursuing agriculture.

For many years, Farm Bureau Women were famous for selling corn bristle brooms, though they are no longer available. Today, they sell assorted dry beans in gift-quality packages, complete with two recipes for “a very tasty meal.” Their newest venture is publishing cookbooks. After the successful sale of two editions, they are now working on a third, titled “BREADS and BRUNCH,” which will be released soon. A few copies of the “JUST DESSERTS” edition are still available. All recipes come from Farm Bureau family favorites.

San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau Women meet every second Monday of the month from September through June. If you’re inspired by these stories and would like to learn more about becoming involved, contact Susan Sonne at (805) 610-1375 or shortsuecakes@gmail.com

