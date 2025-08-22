By San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women

Annette Rohrer Agee was born in 1955 in Chino to Louis and Pauline Rohrer. Growing up alongside her brothers — Bob, Don, and Jim — Annette was part of the second generation to live and work on the family’s dairy in the heart of the Chino Valley. Her roots ran deep; her grandfather, Balz Rohrer, had emigrated from Switzerland and helped lay the foundation for the family’s agricultural legacy. From an early age, Annette’s life was shaped by the rhythms of farm life, strong family ties, and a love for hands-on learning.

She and her brothers attended Mountain View School, a country school that her father and aunt had attended before them. They joined 4-H, where Annette enjoyed learning to bake, make crafts, and sew, entering projects in many fairs.

Annette Agee

She started her freshman year in 1969 at Ontario High School. In 1970, her father sold the dairy farm to move the family to Paso Robles, which her mother called “God’s Country.” He bought the Wooster Ranch, renaming it “Triple R.” They grew alfalfa hay and raised replacement heifers, which they purchased from their former dairy, and were active in the San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau.

Annette began her sophomore year at Paso Robles High School, joining the Girls Athletic Association (GAA) and becoming a Banner Girl with the school band. During summer vacation, thanks to Lera Butterfield, she got a job working at the California Mid-State Fair selling “Arne’s Abelskivers.” It was a memorable year. There she met a native of Paso Robles, Bob Agee, and a romance started.

In 1973, she graduated as a proud Bearcat. That summer, she attended Galen College in Fresno where she earned a degree in dental assisting and graduated in December.

In January 1974, she and Bob were married and the couple settled in Salinas. Bob had a job in nearby Watsonville with a pump company, working on many Salinas Valley ranches. They welcomed their first son, Brian, in 1978, and his brother, Steve, two years later.

Annette was active in the boys’ lives, running Little League concessions as they played sports. When they started school, she became involved in PTA and Junior Women’s Club. In 1984, Bob opened his own business, Agee Electric, in the Salinas Valley. Two years later, Annette began a 35-year career in the Food Service Department in the Salinas Elementary School District. She loved working with wonderful women known as “Lunch Ladies.”

She managed kitchens at Mission Park and University Park in south Salinas, retiring in September 2021. Two years later, Bob and Annette relocated to Paso Robles and retired. They enjoy their three grandchildren, who play a lot of sports, and they love to travel.

The two joined Farm Bureau and took two special Farm Bureau trips with groups guided by Marilyn Britton. Their dream vacation was in 2014 to Disney World. Another favorite trip was to Switzerland.

In 2024, their neighbor, Jan Hansen, invited Annette to a Farm Bureau Women meeting, and she immediately joined in honor of her mother, who was past president of the SLO Farm Bureau Women. She has a new group of friends and enjoys helping with fundraising efforts.

San Luis Obispo Farm Bureau Women meet every second Monday of the month from September through June. If you’re inspired by these stories and would like to learn more about becoming involved, contact Susan Sonne at (805) 610-1375 or shortsuecakes@gmail.com

