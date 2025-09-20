Our communities thrive when local nonprofits step in to support education, culture, animals, veterans, and historic preservation. From enhancing classrooms and library programs to rescuing animals, honoring veterans, inspiring children, and revitalizing downtowns, these organizations strengthen the fabric of daily life. Groups like the Committee for Atascadero Public Schools (CAPS) and the Friends of the Paso Robles Library provide vital educational resources, while Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue and Woods Humane Society care for animals in need. Honor Flight Central Coast California honors veterans, the Paso Robles Children’s Museum sparks youthful curiosity, and the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association preserves community character—all powered by volunteers and dedicated supporters.

The Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters is a volunteer-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting all athletic teams at Paso Robles High School. By fundraising and fostering community involvement, the organization provides vital resources—from equipment, uniforms, and awards to facility improvements, scholarships, tournament support, and CIF postseason costs. Booster members help create a strong foundation that empowers student-athletes at every level. Profits from their branded store—offering gear like calendars, apparel, and accessories—go directly toward enhancing athletic experiences. Through spirited teamwork and community pride, the Bearcat Boosters lift both the athletic program and school spirit.

pasoroblesbearcatboosters@gmail.com

prbearcatboosters.org

Established in 2007, the Committee for Atascadero Public Schools (CAPS) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit comprised of parents, educators, retired teachers, and community members. Their mission is clear: enrich the educational lives of Atascadero Unified School District students by funding grants that cover unmet needs due to budget shortfalls. Over nearly two decades, CAPS has awarded close to $1 million in grants for essentials like field trips, musical instruments, iPads, science equipment, photo book projects, marching band uniforms, pottery wheels, and outdoor learning during COVID. Through donations and fundraising, CAPS empowers educators and supports student learning across the district.

info.atascaderocaps@gmail.com

atascaderocaps.com

The Friends of the Paso Robles Library believe a strong library builds a strong community. Since 1978, this all-volunteer nonprofit has worked to support the library by funding programs, events, and extra materials that go beyond the city budget. Donations of gently used books and magazines are transformed into treasures for sale in the cozy Library Gift Shop or at the Backroom Bookstore downtown, raising over $30,000 each year. With memberships starting at just $10, anyone can join in, volunteer, and help keep the library a vibrant place for learning, connection, and discovery.

prcity.com/269/Friends-of-the-Library

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) has been giving herding breeds a second chance at life since 2007. Based in Paso Robles and run entirely by volunteers, the nonprofit specializes in breeds like border collies, Australian shepherds, and Australian cattle dogs—matching them with loving forever homes. Each year, the rescue saves and rehomes around 300 dogs from overcrowded shelters across California, while also raising awareness about the unique needs of herding breeds and the importance of addressing pet overpopulation. What started as founder Wendy Hoffman’s childhood passion has grown into a life-changing mission that, over the past 16 years, has helped nearly 4,800 dogs find families of their own.

(805) 238-1446

info@cchdrescue.org

cchdrescue.org

Founded in 1955, Woods Humane Society is a privately funded, independent nonprofit animal shelter serving San Luis Obispo County through locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero. The organization provides humane care to homeless dogs and cats, rehoming up to 3,000 animals annually and achieving adoption rates as high as 99%. Committed to reducing pet overpopulation, Woods operates robust spay/neuter programs and offers obedience training, youth humane education, and behavior support services. Supported entirely by donations, grants, and fees, Woods ensures that every animal receives compassionate care until finding a loving forever home.

2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero

(805) 466-5403

woodshumanesociety.org

Honor Flight Central Coast California is dedicated to giving back to those who gave so much. Since 2014, this volunteer-run nonprofit has been providing local veterans with an unforgettable, all-expenses-paid “Tour of Honor” to Washington, D.C. There, they can stand before the memorials built in their name, reflect on their service, and receive the recognition they deserve. The organization serves veterans from Southern Monterey County through Ventura County, and thanks to community support, hundreds have already experienced this meaningful journey—with many more eagerly awaiting their turn.

info@honorflightccc.org

(805) 610-4012

honorflightccc.org

Since 2003, the Paso Robles Children’s Museum has been inspiring kids and families with hands-on, learn-through-play fun. Housed in the historic Paso Robles Volunteer Firehouse, the museum opened its doors in 2007 and has been a place of imagination and discovery ever since. Designed for children ages 1–13, its interactive exhibits—like El Mercado, Hero’s Park with a real antique fire engine, and Newton’s Playhouse—spark curiosity, creativity, and joy. The museum also gives back through school programs, family days, special events like the beloved Cioppino & Vino fundraiser, and community partnerships that provide free access. Even better, the entire museum runs on solar power, making playtime both fun and sustainable.

623 13th St., Paso Robles

(805) 238-7432

info@pasokids.org

pasokids.org

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association has been at the heart of keeping our historic downtown alive and thriving since 1988. What started as a California Main Street “demonstration city” has grown into a nonprofit dedicated to preserving, promoting, and revitalizing the district we all love. By bringing together local businesses, property owners, volunteers, and community members, the Association helps create a vibrant, welcoming place for everyone. They’re also the ones who keep Paso’s beloved traditions alive, hosting many of our favorite downtown events year after year. Nationally recognized and accredited by Main Street America, the Association shines as a model of how history, community pride, and economic vitality can all grow together.

835 12th St. #D, Paso Robles

(805) 238-4103

info@pasoroblesdowntown.org

pasoroblesdowntown.org

