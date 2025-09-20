For over a century, Paso Robles has shared a special bond with Ignacy Jan Paderewski — virtuoso pianist, composer, statesman, and beloved neighbor. This year, the city proudly celebrates two remarkable milestones: Paderewski’s 165th birthday and the 20th anniversary of the Paderewski Festival, honoring his extraordinary legacy and the community’s dedication to preserving it.

Each November, the Festival brings world-class performances, spirited competitions, and rich cultural events that celebrate his artistry and enduring connection to Paso Robles. It’s a tradition that continues to invite all who value exceptional music, the history of our city, and the preservation of heritage to join in keeping Paderewski’s spirit alive for generations to come.

“I love Paderewski. He’s just such an amazing human being,” shared Marjorie Harmon, an 18-year member and president of the Paderewski Festival Board of Directors. “Our small town of Paso Robles has a connection with a world leader. He’s signed the Treaty of Versailles. He was a big deal in his time, and the fact that we are still making him well-known and celebrated here in Paso Robles means a lot to me.”

The Paderewski Festival first graced Paso Robles in the 1990s, honoring the legacy of Paderewski, who fell in love with the area in 1914. The celebration came to an abrupt halt after the 2003 San Simeon Earthquake damaged the Flamson Middle School auditorium, a key performance space for the community.

In 2006, Artistic Director Marek Zebrowski revived the event at Cass Winery with the help of owner Steve Cass, whose wife’s Polish heritage and love of piano added to the enthusiasm. Joined by Joel Peterson, grandson of the original festival founder, the team relaunched the event — first as “Paderewski Reprise,” and from 2007 onward, as the Paderewski Festival.

From November 6 to 9, the jubilee Festival promises four unforgettable days of music, wine, and celebration. What began as a single concert at Cass Winery in 2006 has blossomed into an annual highlight, drawing acclaimed artists and eager audiences alike.

The festivities begin on Thursday, November 6 — Paderewski’s birthday — with a performance by the Paso Robles High School Band at the base of his monument in downtown City Park. That evening, the North County Chorus of Cuesta College will perform at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, where Paderewski himself once worshipped.

Friday night brings a unique treat: the award-winning KarIwo Duo — violinist Karolina Mikołajczyk and accordionist Iwo Jedinecki — will fill the historic Park Ballroom with their spellbinding blend of violin and accordion.

“We are very fortunate to be in the Park Ballroom and we’re not going anywhere,” Marjorie shared. “I would love to see more people [attend]. We have a youth competition in October. We have a free youth concert on the Saturday of our festival that is always pretty much sold out. And these kids are amazing.”

Saturday begins with the much-loved Youth Piano Competition Winners Recital, featuring talented musicians aged 10–18 from across five counties. That evening, the Gala Concert takes center stage. Acclaimed Polish pianist Adam Żukiewicz — fresh from his Carnegie Hall debut — will perform works by Bach, Haydn, Chopin, Paderewski, and Scriabin, preceded by a tasting of Paderewski-inspired Epoch Estate Wines.

The Festival closes on Sunday, November 9, with a heartwarming matinee by two Central Coast students who participated in the 2025 Cultural Exchange Program in Poland. The jubilee year will also welcome dignitaries from the Polish government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Warsaw, and family members of prominent musicians featured in the program.

The 2025 Paderewski Festival is returning this year from November 6 to 9. To find out more about the Paderewski Festival or to buy or reserve tickets for this year’s festival, visit paderewskifest.com

