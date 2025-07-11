Mark your calendars for a sparkling evening of talent and poise at the 2025 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant, happening Wednesday, July 16, at 6 p.m. on the Frontier Stage. Free with paid Fair admission, this annual tradition crowns the next Miss CMSF Queen and Court, honoring local young women who demonstrate leadership and excellence. Winners will receive scholarship awards, with the Queen earning $2,500 and additional prizes recognizing congeniality, talent, and more.

Meet this year’s 2025 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant contestants:

Neelan Adams, 18, of Paso Robles, is a licensed cosmetologist and Cuesta College sophomore returning for her second year in the pageant. A hands-on creator, she enjoys crocheting, baking, and drumming. Neelan is active in Creston 4-H and the Golden State Classics Car Club, and has earned awards for her classic car and still exhibits. She graduated high school at 16 and finished cosmetology school by 17. Her talent is a drum performance, and her Fair Proposal, “The Curious Crayon,” offers children an interactive coloring book featuring animals found at the Fair.

advertisement

Estrella Berrelleza, 19, a Cal Poly sophomore, is passionate about agriculture, wellness, and community. She’s involved in the Agribusiness Management Club and Latinos in Agriculture and has received multiple honors including a State FFA Degree. Her talent is a high-energy dance to “Get Ready” by Blake Shelton & Pitbull. Her Fair Proposal, “The Senior Sunshine Station,” would provide a welcoming zone for seniors on Senior Day at the Fair.

Ashlyn Daugherty, 19, of Paso Robles, is entering her junior year at Dominican University of California, where she plays on the volleyball team. She enjoys painting, photography, and piano, and has earned numerous academic and athletic honors. Ashlyn will perform “Let it Be” on piano for her talent. Her Fair Proposal, “Language for All,” aims to make the Fair more accessible by offering Spanish translations for exhibits and key information.

Skye Davis, 18, of Paso Robles, will attend UC Berkeley in the fall. A scholar-athlete and artist, she enjoys scuba diving, skiing, and 2-D art. She’s served as a student senator, team captain, and mentor, and was named Scholar Athlete of the Year at Templeton High. Her talent is a choreographed archery routine, and her Fair Proposal, “Kindness Corner,” would create a relaxing, wellness-focused space for visitors.

JoDee Jones, 20, of Atascadero, is a Cuesta College sophomore who enjoys painting, crocheting, and volunteering. She has worked with ECHO Atascadero and Camp Natoma while caring for her grandparents and graduating early. Her talent is presenting a landscape painting inspired by the Central Coast. Her Fair Proposal, “Racing Toward Creativity,” encourages youth participation in Fine Arts and Special Stars exhibits.

Emily Joy McNeal, 18, of Paso Robles, will study nursing at Cuesta College while competing in collegiate water sports. She’s returning for her second year in the pageant and holds certifications in lifesaving, lifeguarding, and swim instruction. Her talent is a contemporary/lyrical dance to “The Truth” by Megan Woods. Her Fair Proposal, “The Biggest Little Reader,” promotes childhood literacy through a reward system for young readers.

Amelia Olivo, 18, of Paso Robles, is a recent PRHS graduate who enjoys native beading, baking, and music. She is active in the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Legacy Church, and her school’s band program, serving as saxophone section leader. Amelia was crowned 2024–25 Jr. Miss Okla Chahta Clan Princess and earned the California Seal of Civic Engagement. For her talent, she will play “Happy” on alto saxophone. Her Fair Proposal, “Peace of Mind, One Child at a Time,” provides a safety system for parents separated from children at the Fair.

Morgan Ruiz, 18, of Atascadero, is a Cuesta College sophomore who enjoys welding, photography, and fishing. She has participated in FFA, Engineering Club, and Cal Poly Tractor Pull, and was captain of her golf team. Her accolades include the Time Makers Faire award and the Girls Golf Coaches Award. Her talent is a MIG welding demonstration. Her Fair Proposal, “Honoring Our Heroes,” celebrates local veterans through a partnership with the Fair’s military booth.

Sydney Jo Zandt, 19, of San Luis Obispo, will attend Cuesta College and enjoys songwriting, hiking, and mission work. She has volunteered locally and abroad, including at a school in Tanzania. She earned a Certificate of Appreciation from Sombettini Primary School. Sydney will sing and play an original acoustic song inspired by the Kentucky Derby. Her Fair Proposal, “Free the Music,” promotes a safe and inclusive performance space for amateur musicians at the Fair.

The 2025 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen and Court will be announced at the conclusion of the pageant. Don’t miss this celebration of community, creativity, and leadership!

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...