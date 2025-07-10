Independence Day festivities blend small-town charm with big celebrations across Templeton, Paso Robles, and Atascadero

NORTH COUNTY — Fourth of July started bright and early in Templeton Friday morning. Families arrived early to Main Street to get their spots for the annual Templeton Fourth of July Parade, grab their breakfast burritos from the Templeton Market, and of course a few donuts from Templeton Donuts.

The Rotary Club of Templeton hosts the town’s favorite event, each year choosing a Grand Marshal for the parade along with a parade theme. This year’s theme was “United We Soar!” with Donna Chesebrough — co-founder of Chesebrough Farm and lifelong champion of our local youth — as its Grand Marshal.

Following the parade, everyone headed to Templeton Park to continue the celebration with live music, dancing, and food. Hosted by the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce, the event was extended with several food vendors and more.

Photos by Rick Evans/PRP

“What a day to remember! Our Fourth of July celebration was bursting with community spirit, fun, and patriotic pride. From the live music, delicious food, and family fun — thank you to everyone who came out and made it such a special day. We’re grateful to celebrate alongside this incredible community. Until next year!” said the Chamber in a social media post.

While the day was filled with time-honored traditions and your classic small-town American Fourth of July, the night turned grim as some still unknown suspects allegedly set off a firework that ended up burning down the historic Templeton Feed and Grain granary. You can read our full story on the granary fire and the continued efforts the community is making to support the Jermin family in another article on the front page of this week’s issue of Paso Robles Press.

Photos by Rick Evans/PRP

The City of Paso Robles once again hosted a free Fourth of July celebration on Friday, July 4, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Barney Schwartz Park. The event featured live music by Moonshiner Collective, family-friendly games, inflatables, food trucks, concessions, a FunZone, and both RV and general parking.

“The turnout was fantastic,” Public Works Director Freda Berman told Paso Robles Press. “For the first time since the event was re-established, the parking lots were full, and people were streaming in even as the fireworks began.”

This year, the city expanded its efforts to bring in more sponsorships. Berman said that they were able to successfully coordinate with Travel Paso and the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance to bring in more support.

“We all personally contacted potential sponsors, and the response was so positive,” Berman added. “Businesses and individuals in Paso Robles and North County recognize the importance of bringing the community together and July 4th is a great opportunity to do that.”

The cost of the event is estimated at $160,000, with final costs are still coming in. City Council previously approved an allocation of $65,000 for the event and its event partner, Travel Paso, contributed $35,000. According to Berman, sponsors contributed $66,000. Any contributions exceeding final expenses will be carried over to the 2026 event.

The evening concluded with a fireworks display that lit up the sky.

Atascadero Lake Park came alive with music and patriotic celebration during the 4th of July Music Festival, held Friday, July 4, from 3 to 8 p.m. The festival marked the return of a beloved tradition, now presented by the Atascadero Printery Foundation in collaboration with Tiny Porch Concerts.

The event not only celebrated Independence Day but also launched the Tent City Limits Concert Series, with additional performances scheduled for Aug. 22, Sept. 19, and Oct. 17 at the historic Atascadero Printery Building.

This year’s lineup delivered a diverse mix of musical talent. The Tri-Cities Community Band opened the show with a rousing performance, followed by the energetic string band Hot Buttered Rum. Jordan Bush & The Packrats kept the momentum going with their unique blend of old-time blues and bluegrass, while The Doohickeys closed out the evening with their quirky take on California Honky-Tonk.

“It went really well,” said Karen McNamara, president of the Atascadero Printery Foundation of the event. “The bands were awesome.”

Under the shady oaks of the lakeside park, attendees relaxed on blankets and lawn chairs while enjoying a wide variety of local food vendors, wine tasting, and craft beer. Families and friends gathered to celebrate the holiday in true community fashion, with live entertainment and local flavor at the heart of the festivities.

Proceeds from the festival supported the ongoing restoration of the historic Atascadero Printery Building, originallyconstructed in 1915 for the Woman’s National Publishing Company. The Atascadero Printery Foundation aims to transform the space into a vibrant center for arts, education, and community events.

McNamara says that this year it looks like they met their goal to raise about $6,000 to $7,000 in profit for the Printery.This was the first year the Printery took over the event, turning it into a ticketed one to benefit the nonprofit.

“It was really good. So I think it’ll just grow out from here,” McNamara said.

The event proved to be a festive and meaningful way for the community to come together — celebrating both the nation’s independence and a shared commitment to preserving Atascadero’s historic legacy.

The Atascadero Printery Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring and repurposing the 1915 Atascadero Printery Building into a center for the arts, education, and community engagement. For more information, visit atascaderoprintery.org

