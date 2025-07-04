July 2, 9, 16, 30
Concerts in the Park
Templeton Park
6-8pm
Templeton’s Concerts in the Park series offers free live music every Wednesday from June 11 to August 20 (excluding July 23) at Templeton Park. Enjoy diverse genres, food, and beverages.
July 4
Independence Day
Atascadero 4th of July Music Festival
Atascadero Lake Park
9305 Pismo Ave, Atascadero
3-8pm
Presented by the Printery Foundation, celebrate America’s independence at Atascadero Lake with great live music, boating, bounce houses, games, and more! For more information, visit atascaderoprintery.org
4th of July Celebration
Barney Schwartz Park
2970 Union Road, Paso Robles
4-10pm
Paso Robles hosts a free July 4th celebration at Barney Schwartz Park with live music, food trucks, activities, and fireworks.
Templeton 4th of July Parade
Main Street, Templeton
10am
Celebrate Independence Day at Templeton’s “United We Soar” parade, featuring community floats, live music, food, and family-friendly festivities. The festivities continue in Templeton Park with live music and family fun.
July 5, 26, 26
Saturdays in the Park
Atascadero Lake Park
6:30-8:30pm
Enjoy the “Saturdays in the Park” Summer Concert Series with free concerts from every Saturday, featuring various genres like rock, blues, and R&B. Bring your family!
July 10 – August 28
Concerts in the Park
Paso Robles City Park
6-8pm
Paso Robles Concerts in the Park is a long running, popular, free community event for all ages. The concert series takes place on Thursday evenings through the summer and typically draws approximately 2,500 visitors to the Downtown City Park.
July 11
Movies in the Park
Colony Park
5599 Traffic Way, Atascadero
8-10pm
Enjoy a family-friendly movie night under the stars at Colony Park! Pre-movie activities start at 7pm, with games like frisbee and wiffle ball. Movies begin around 8pm. Free admission!
July 16-27
California Mid-State Fair
California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair is held annually and runs for 12 days at the end of July. The Fair has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry.
July 24
Free Pancake Breakfast
Paso Robles City Park
7:30-10:30am
The Paso Robles Main Street Association hosts a free pancake breakfast for the community as a thank you during the California Mid-State Fair.
