July 2, 9, 16, 30

Concerts in the Park

Templeton Park

6-8pm

Templeton’s Concerts in the Park series offers free live music every Wednesday from June 11 to August 20 (excluding July 23) at Templeton Park. Enjoy diverse genres, food, and beverages.

July 4

Independence Day

Atascadero 4th of July Music Festival

Atascadero Lake Park

9305 Pismo Ave, Atascadero

3-8pm

Presented by the Printery Foundation, celebrate America’s independence at Atascadero Lake with great live music, boating, bounce houses, games, and more! For more information, visit atascaderoprintery.org

4th of July Celebration

Barney Schwartz Park

2970 Union Road, Paso Robles

4-10pm

Paso Robles hosts a free July 4th celebration at Barney Schwartz Park with live music, food trucks, activities, and fireworks.

Templeton 4th of July Parade

Main Street, Templeton

10am

Celebrate Independence Day at Templeton’s “United We Soar” parade, featuring community floats, live music, food, and family-friendly festivities. The festivities continue in Templeton Park with live music and family fun.

July 5, 26, 26

Saturdays in the Park

Atascadero Lake Park

6:30-8:30pm

Enjoy the “Saturdays in the Park” Summer Concert Series with free concerts from every Saturday, featuring various genres like rock, blues, and R&B. Bring your family!

July 10 – August 28

Concerts in the Park

Paso Robles City Park

6-8pm

Paso Robles Concerts in the Park is a long running, popular, free community event for all ages. The concert series takes place on Thursday evenings through the summer and typically draws approximately 2,500 visitors to the Downtown City Park.

July 11

Movies in the Park

Colony Park

5599 Traffic Way, Atascadero

8-10pm

Enjoy a family-friendly movie night under the stars at Colony Park! Pre-movie activities start at 7pm, with games like frisbee and wiffle ball. Movies begin around 8pm. Free admission!

July 16-27

California Mid-State Fair

California Mid-State Fair

Paso Robles Event Center

The California Mid-State Fair is held annually and runs for 12 days at the end of July. The Fair has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry.

July 24

Free Pancake Breakfast

Paso Robles City Park

7:30-10:30am

The Paso Robles Main Street Association hosts a free pancake breakfast for the community as a thank you during the California Mid-State Fair.

