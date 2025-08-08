August 1 – 10

Wine Country Theatre Presents Little Shop of Horrors

Templeton Performing Arts Center

1200 South Main Street (on the Templeton High School Campus), Templeton

Evening performances at 7:30pm

Matinee performances on select dates at 2pm

Tickets are now available for purchase through Wine Country Theatre’s website winecountrytheatre.org and My805tix.com

August 1, 9, 30

Summer Concert Series

Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand, Atascadero

6:30–8:30pm

Bring a blanket or chair to sit on and enjoy the summer at “Saturdays in the Park” concert series. July 1 will have music from Club Dv8, The Rockin’ Bs Band on July 8, Riff Tide on July 22 and Way Out West on July 29.

August 6, 13, 20

Concerts in the Park Series

Templeton Park

6–8pm

Listen to and enjoy live music outside.

August 14, 21, 28

Concerts in the Park

City Park, Spring and 12th Streets, Paso Robles

6–8pm

Paso Robles Concerts in the Park is a family friendly, free community event in which proceeds from concession sales and donations collected at the concerts benefit the REC Foundation (Recreation Enhances Community), a local nonprofit organization that helps provide youth recreation scholarships to members of our community.

August 9-10

Tent City Vintage Market

Santa Margarita Ranch

Tent City Vintage Market was founded on the dream of creating a vintage marketplace close to home where like-minded junkers could connect with lovers of all things handmade, vintage, and unique. The two-day event features a carefully curated roster of vendors and food trucks for an immersive shopping experience unlike anything else the Central Coast has to offer.

August 15

32nd Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite

Downtown Atascadero

6:30pm

On Friday evening, 350 local cruisers from the 1950s and 1960s come downtown from across California. These beautifully, restored antique cars will cruise up and down El Camino Real.

August 16

34th Annual Mid State Cruizers Car Show

Atascadero Lake Park

10am-3pm

Check out the interior and exterior of a wide variety of antique cars. For more information on Mid-State Cruizers Car Show visit midstatecruizers.org

9th Annual Dancing in the Streets

Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

5-10pm

Enjoy your favorite bands, community entertainment, food trucks, beer, wine/cider, and distillery vendors who will be ready to celebrate a fun evening of music and dancing!

August 17

Voices Unite! National Choral Festival presented by Cuesta Concord Chorus

RAVA Winery (1-3pm)

Sculpterra Winery (3:30-5pm)

Community Choruses from across the county, country, and around the world have been invited to share their voices in song, giving their own concerts and combining together in a grand concert.

August 23

Trading Day & Kids’ Flea Market

Paso Robles City Park

10am-4pm

Family fun day in the park. Vintage New & Used Items for Sale and Kids’ Flea Market. For more information visit pasoroblesdowntown.org

September Events

September 6

12th Annual Brew at the Zoo

Central Coast Zoo

5-8pm

Enjoy craft beer, spirits, live music, and fun contests at Brew at the Zoo! Dress as a “Party Animal” for a chance to win prizes and take home a glass.

September 20

26th Annual Taste of Downtown

Downtown Paso Robles

11am-4pm

Experience and Savor of what downtown Paso Robles has to offer and relish in this annual event that invites merchants to open their doors for one-on-one sampling. Come early and be sure not to miss Arte de Tiza — the sidewalk chalk art event on Pine Street where you’ll find some of the best local artists at work.

September 26

Fall Sip & Shop Walk Downtown

Downtown Atascadero

5:30-8pm

Sip & Shop in Downtown Atascadero features 20+ stops with wine, cider, beer, and treats — perfect for sipping, shopping, and strolling! Tickets at atascaderochamber.org

September 27-28

9th Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament

Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

All ages and skill levels are welcome to play at the annual cornhole tournament.

