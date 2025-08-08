August 1 – 10
Wine Country Theatre Presents Little Shop of Horrors
Templeton Performing Arts Center
1200 South Main Street (on the Templeton High School Campus), Templeton
Evening performances at 7:30pm
Matinee performances on select dates at 2pm
Tickets are now available for purchase through Wine Country Theatre’s website winecountrytheatre.org and My805tix.com
August 1, 9, 30
Summer Concert Series
Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand, Atascadero
6:30–8:30pm
Bring a blanket or chair to sit on and enjoy the summer at “Saturdays in the Park” concert series. July 1 will have music from Club Dv8, The Rockin’ Bs Band on July 8, Riff Tide on July 22 and Way Out West on July 29.
August 6, 13, 20
Concerts in the Park Series
Templeton Park
6–8pm
Listen to and enjoy live music outside.
August 14, 21, 28
Concerts in the Park
City Park, Spring and 12th Streets, Paso Robles
6–8pm
Paso Robles Concerts in the Park is a family friendly, free community event in which proceeds from concession sales and donations collected at the concerts benefit the REC Foundation (Recreation Enhances Community), a local nonprofit organization that helps provide youth recreation scholarships to members of our community.
August 9-10
Tent City Vintage Market
Santa Margarita Ranch
Tent City Vintage Market was founded on the dream of creating a vintage marketplace close to home where like-minded junkers could connect with lovers of all things handmade, vintage, and unique. The two-day event features a carefully curated roster of vendors and food trucks for an immersive shopping experience unlike anything else the Central Coast has to offer.
August 15
32nd Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite
Downtown Atascadero
6:30pm
On Friday evening, 350 local cruisers from the 1950s and 1960s come downtown from across California. These beautifully, restored antique cars will cruise up and down El Camino Real.
August 16
34th Annual Mid State Cruizers Car Show
Atascadero Lake Park
10am-3pm
Check out the interior and exterior of a wide variety of antique cars. For more information on Mid-State Cruizers Car Show visit midstatecruizers.org
9th Annual Dancing in the Streets
Sunken Gardens, Atascadero
5-10pm
Enjoy your favorite bands, community entertainment, food trucks, beer, wine/cider, and distillery vendors who will be ready to celebrate a fun evening of music and dancing!
August 17
Voices Unite! National Choral Festival presented by Cuesta Concord Chorus
RAVA Winery (1-3pm)
Sculpterra Winery (3:30-5pm)
Community Choruses from across the county, country, and around the world have been invited to share their voices in song, giving their own concerts and combining together in a grand concert.
August 23
Trading Day & Kids’ Flea Market
Paso Robles City Park
10am-4pm
Family fun day in the park. Vintage New & Used Items for Sale and Kids’ Flea Market. For more information visit pasoroblesdowntown.org
September Events
September 6
12th Annual Brew at the Zoo
Central Coast Zoo
5-8pm
Enjoy craft beer, spirits, live music, and fun contests at Brew at the Zoo! Dress as a “Party Animal” for a chance to win prizes and take home a glass.
September 20
26th Annual Taste of Downtown
Downtown Paso Robles
11am-4pm
Experience and Savor of what downtown Paso Robles has to offer and relish in this annual event that invites merchants to open their doors for one-on-one sampling. Come early and be sure not to miss Arte de Tiza — the sidewalk chalk art event on Pine Street where you’ll find some of the best local artists at work.
September 26
Fall Sip & Shop Walk Downtown
Downtown Atascadero
5:30-8pm
Sip & Shop in Downtown Atascadero features 20+ stops with wine, cider, beer, and treats — perfect for sipping, shopping, and strolling! Tickets at atascaderochamber.org
September 27-28
9th Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament
Sunken Gardens, Atascadero
All ages and skill levels are welcome to play at the annual cornhole tournament.