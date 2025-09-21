One of the few constants in real estate is change. Market conditions fluctuate regularly due to factors like interest rates, inventory levels, economic shifts, and local demand. This means that the experience of buying or selling a home today will likely differ significantly from your last transaction, even if it wasn’t that long ago. That’s why setting realistic expectations based on current market conditions is absolutely essential.

Before jumping into the market, take the time to educate yourself about what’s happening locally—trends in pricing, average days on market, and buyer or seller competitiveness can all shape your experience. Working with a knowledgeable, local real estate agent can make a big difference—they’ll understand the nuances of your specific market and help guide your decisions with up-to-date insight.

So, how is the local real estate market shaping up so far this year? Let’s take a look at some key statistics.

advertisement

The Central Coast housing market—particularly San Luis Obispo County’s North County—showed signs of becoming more balanced in the first half of 2025 thanks to rising inventory and steady activity. Across Atascadero, Paso Robles, and Templeton, the supply of new listings has grown compared to the past four years, helping to ease the high-demand pressure that shaped previous market conditions.

In that January–June window, Atascadero saw 178 homes sold in 2025 compared to 187 in the same period in 2024, a decrease of approximately 5%. Paso Robles recorded 320 homes sold in 2025 versus 315 in 2024, representing a modest increase of around 2%. Templeton had 54 sales in the first half of 2025, down from 56 in 2024, a decline of roughly 4%.

These local results align with broader trends: while overall sales remain close to prior-year levels, inventory growth is creating more negotiation opportunities for buyers. North San Luis Obispo County saw a slight slowdown in typical sales, reflecting broader trends of rising supply and more cautious buyer behavior.

Specifically, Atascadero’s median days on market remained unchanged at 15 days in both 2025 and 2024. In contrast, Paso Robles’ median days on market saw a notable increase from 19 days in 2024 to 27 days in 2025, a roughly 42% jump. Meanwhile, Templeton held steady with a median of 28 days in both years. Overall, while Atascadero and Templeton maintained stable turnover rates, Paso Robles experienced a meaningful slowdown, aligning with county-wide trends showing lengthening days on market as market conditions normalize.

During the first half of 2025, median home prices in Atascadero, Paso Robles, and Templeton moved in different directions. Atascadero experienced a 9% increase, with the median sales price rising from $675,000 in 2024 to $732,500 in 2025. Paso Robles also saw growth, with a 5% uptick from $643,000 to $672,000. In contrast, Templeton recorded a slight decline—prices fell 4%, from $815,000 to $784,500.

These trends are seen throughout South San Luis Obispo County as well. Some markets are experiencing modest adjustments amid rising inventory and buyer caution, while continuing to see relative strength in pricing. Even with some uncertainty due to higher interest rates, monthly reports note that median sales prices in San Luis Obispo County overall remain relatively stable or show slight gains year-over-year.

As of July 27, 2025, housing inventory across North San Luis Obispo County has shifted notably compared to July 8, 2024, signaling a broader trend toward a more balanced market. In Atascadero, active listings jumped to 72 homes, up from 35 a year ago—a 106% increase. Paso Robles saw a similar surge, with inventory rising to 174 homes, compared to 92 in July 2024—an 89% increase. Meanwhile, Templeton remained largely unchanged, with 28 homes available in 2025 vs. 29 in 2024, a slight 3% decrease.

These local figures mirror county-wide patterns: San Luis Obispo County’s total active listings climbed by nearly 23% to 30% year-over-year through spring and early summer, giving buyers more options and driving the market toward equilibrium. In May, inventory was reported to be nearly 30% higher than last year, while April saw a 23% increase in active homes available across the county.

While housing inventory on the Central Coast has seen a significant year-over-year increase, especially in markets like Atascadero and Paso Robles, the overall health of the real estate market remains strong. Median sales prices are up, indicating sustained buyer demand. Additionally, despite higher inventory levels, the median days on market have remained relatively steady compared to the same period in 2024, suggesting homes are still selling at a healthy pace.

Supporting this local strength, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported a 4.7% home price appreciation nationally in Q1 of 2025, reinforcing broader market resilience. Together, these indicators suggest that the Central Coast market continues to perform well, offering both opportunities and stability for buyers and sellers alike.

Numbers for this article were pulled from the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS).

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...