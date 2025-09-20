By Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce

If you’ve ever attended a ribbon cutting, mixer, or town hall in Paso Robles or Templeton, chances are you’ve seen Gina Fitzpatrick in action. As president and CEO of the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce, she’s been a driving force behind countless initiatives supporting local businesses, and now, that work is being recognized on a statewide level.

Fitzpatrick was recently named a 2025 President’s Circle Award recipient by the California Chamber of Commerce, joining just 12 chamber leaders across the state to earn the honor this year. The announcement came during the annual California Business Outlook event in Sacramento on June 4.

So, what exactly does this award mean? In short, it’s a big deal. The President’s Circle Award highlights chambers that go above and beyond when it comes to advocating for businesses at the state level. That includes things like helping employers stay on top of ever-changing regulations, making sure local voices are heard in Sacramento, and publishing voting records so members can see where their representatives stand on key business issues.

Fitzpatrick’s leadership has helped turn the local chamber into more than just a business directory or event planner—it’s become a true resource for navigating California’s complex business environment.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team and the work we do every day to support our business community,” Fitzpatrick said. “This award is a reflection of that collective effort.”

Beyond policy and advocacy, Fitzpatrick has also helped champion local entrepreneurs, small business owners, and nonprofits—connecting them with tools, resources, and opportunities to grow. Whether it’s hosting networking events or offering compliance training, her approach has been grounded in service and collaboration.

This recognition is a well-deserved moment in the spotlight for someone who spends most of her time shining it on others.

Curious about what the Chamber’s up to next? Visit pasorobleschamber.com or stop by the office and say hello.

