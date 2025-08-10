Tyndall Tile has quickly become a go-to resource for homeowners, designers, and contractors seeking beautiful, high-quality tile and expert design support. Founded in 2021 by Sonny and Nicole Tyndall, the business was built on a deep love for design, craftsmanship, and helping people bring their vision to life — whether for a major renovation or a simple home update.

After two decades as a licensed tile contractor, Sonny recognized a need in the market for a retail tile supplier that combined exceptional products with personalized service. What began as a modest showroom has since grown into a full-service tile supply destination. Today, Tyndall Tile offers not only an expertly curated selection of tile but also the tools, materials, and hands-on advice needed to get any project off the ground.

What sets Tyndall Tile apart is its boutique-style experience. The showroom is thoughtfully designed to showcase unique tile selections not typically found in big box stores, making it a haven for those seeking standout styles. More than just a retail shop, Tyndall Tile serves as a trusted design partner — offering layout assistance, product education, and sourcing support for projects ranging from full home builds to single-room upgrades.

While Tyndall Tile does not offer installation, the team collaborates closely with local tile professionals and is happy to make referrals to some of the best installers on the Central Coast.

With a strong network of local builders, designers, and DIYers, Tyndall Tile continues to grow — most recently launching an online store for nationwide tool sales and planning in-store events to connect and inspire the design community. Passionate about quality, creativity, and service, Tyndall Tile is a true asset to the region’s evolving design landscape.

Tyndall Tile

6700 El Camino Real B, Atascadero

(805) 556-7900

tyndalltile.com

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

