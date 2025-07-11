Founded with a vision to fill a niche in the Central Coast’s commercial real estate landscape, Trujillo Commercial Real Estate Group has quickly become a trusted name in the management, leasing, and sales of shopping centers and office parks. With decades of experience overseeing some of the region’s most prominent retail centers, founder and Cal Poly alumnus Rod Trujillo saw the need for a firm that combined regional expertise with a commitment to transparency and long-term growth.

Trujillo’s early career managing and leasing regional malls across varied communities — from upscale retail hubs to agricultural and coastal centers — shaped his community-focused approach.

“My tenure in regional mall management and leasing exposed me to three distinct operational environments,” says Trujillo. “Additionally, I had the opportunity to visit shopping centers nationwide. A consistent observation was the necessity of engaging with locals within the communities to understand their unique needs.”

What truly sets Trujillo Group apart is their hands-on, client-first approach. Known as “your boots on the ground,” the firm is dedicated to providing reliable, transparent service. From navigating seismic events to managing large-scale tenant transitions, they bring depth, adaptability, and professionalism to every project. Their strategy emphasizes collaboration, clear communication, and a long-term outlook, ensuring that property owners and investors feel confident in their decisions.

Specializing in shopping centers, office parks, and large industrial properties from Paso Robles to Nipomo — and occasionally reaching as far south as Santa Barbara — Trujillo Group brings a wealth of localized knowledge to every venture.

The team’s deep ties to the Central Coast are evident through their community involvement. From supporting Cal Poly and local events to partnering with chambers of commerce, Trujillo Group remains an active force in fostering regional growth and connection.

For Rod Trujillo, it’s more than just real estate — it’s about building a better future for the communities they serve.

Trujillo Commercial Real Estate Group

641 Spring Street, Paso Robles

1402 Marsh St, San Luis Obispo

(805) 439-4733

trujillo-group.com

