Paso Robles Aesthetics is redefining the approach to medical aesthetics on the Central Coast. Founded by Melissa Gorden — a seasoned nurse with over 30 years of experience and 16 years specializing in aesthetic treatments — the practice was born from a desire to offer patients a trusted space where natural beauty is enhanced, not altered. Inspired by a personal journey as a melanoma survivor, the practice puts a strong emphasis on skin health, safety, and patient education.

At the heart of Paso Robles Aesthetics is a commitment to conservative, holistic care. Every treatment plan is carefully customized to meet the unique goals and lifestyle of each patient. Rather than chasing trends or encouraging unrealistic results, the practice focuses on subtle enhancements that promote long-term well-being and confidence. This individualized attention, paired with a calm and private atmosphere, sets Paso Robles Aesthetics apart from other providers in the region.

Services include a wide variety of advanced treatments, such as neuromodulators (like Dysport), dermal fillers, biostimulators including Sculptra and Radiesse, medical-grade skincare, chemical peels, and microneedling. The practice is also continually introducing cutting-edge options like Ariessence, an FDA-approved platelet-derived growth factor for rejuvenation. Dysport and Sculptra remain among the most sought-after treatments, delivering refreshed, natural-looking results.

Paso Robles Aesthetics is also deeply involved in the local community, supporting fundraisers, collaborating with fellow small businesses, and promoting sun safety awareness. The clinic’s founder finds the greatest joy in connecting with the people of Paso Robles — building long-standing relationships rooted in trust and care.

With a passion for helping others feel their best and a philosophy grounded in integrity, Paso Robles Aesthetics has become a cornerstone of wellness and beauty in North County.

Paso Robles Aesthetics

513 13th St., Paso Robles

(925) 378-4343

pasoroblesaesthetics.com

