Shea Homes proudly unveils Nevina™, a Trilogy® Boutique Community®™ nestled in the heart of Paso Robles — bringing the hallmark Trilogy lifestyle to a more intimate, thoughtfully scaled setting. Unlike larger Trilogy developments, Boutique Communities like Nevina are purposefully designed to deliver a vibrant, resort-caliber atmosphere in a sophisticated yet relaxed environment.

Nevina’s name is inspired by its surroundings — rolling hills and vineyards — combining “Neo” (new) and “Vina” (vineyard) to symbolize the start of a fresh chapter. Paso Robles was a natural choice for this vision, offering a rich tapestry of experiences — from acclaimed farm-to-table dining and over 200 wineries to year-round cultural events and sunny weather just a short drive from the Central Coast’s beaches.

Nevina features 414 elegantly crafted single-story homes across three distinct Freedom Collection designs. Floorplans range from approximately 1,624 to 3,232 square feet. Each home is designed to celebrate open-concept living, seamless indoor-outdoor living, and expansive entertaining spaces that prioritize both functionality and comfort.

At the heart of Nevina is the Open™ Wellness + Social Club, a dynamic, hospitality-inspired hub that reimagines traditional gathering spaces. Modeled after the inviting energy of hotel lobbies, the Club offers a fluid, inclusive environment for residents to connect and engage. Planned amenities will include pickleball courts, a fitness and wellness center, a casual restaurant and bar, a sparkling pool with lap lanes, walking and biking paths, outdoor social areas, and an event lawn — all supported by a dedicated lifestyle director.

The Club’s robust daily calendar will feature wellness classes, fitness programs, social gatherings like Happier Hours and game nights, live music, concerts, friendly competitions in pickleball and bocce, and a variety of member-led interest groups — fostering a strong sense of community and engagement.

As the only 55+ community with new-build homes in Paso Robles — and part of the city’s first master-planned neighborhood in years — Nevina offers a truly unique opportunity: a resort-caliber lifestyle guided by a hospitality-driven team, all within minutes of downtown and the heart of wine country.

