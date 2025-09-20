Paso Robles is now home to a truly special place for skin and self-care: Mi Amor Aesthetic Spa, founded by Amy An, a licensed esthetician with over 11 years of experience and a heart full of compassion.

Amy’s journey to opening Mi Amor wasn’t straightforward. After becoming an esthetician, she spent years caring for her aging parents, including her mother in her final battle with dementia. Once that chapter closed, she embraced her long-held dream of opening a spa—one that would blend expert skincare with genuine care.

“To avoid eye contact. That stayed with me. I became an esthetician because I wanted to help people feel good in their skin—the way I wished someone had helped me,” Amy shares.

Mi Amor Aesthetic Spa is named after “Dozer,” her beloved Rottweiler and loyal companion. “Mi Amor” means “my love” in Spanish, a tribute to the deep love and comfort Dozer brought to her life. The spa carries his spirit, and that warmth is evident the moment you step inside.

At Mi Amor, every client is treated as more than just a skincare case. The experience is built on listening deeply—to skin concerns, lifestyle, and goals—and delivering personalized, results-driven treatments.

“My passion for skincare came from personal experience. As a teenager, I had severe acne and eventually took Accutane,” Amy shares. “I know what it feels like to be embarrassed about your skin, to skip events, and to avoid eye contact. That motivated me to help others feel confident in their skin.”

Signature services include the renowned HydraFacial, Keravive scalp treatments, gentle BioRePeel chemical peels, plasma pen skin tightening, SubZero Cryotherapy sculpting, and custom spray tans. The spa also offers clinical-grade products like Jan Marini and Epicutis, alongside personalized guidance to help clients care for their skin at home—because true beauty extends beyond the treatment room.

Whether you’re battling acne, looking to refresh your glow, or simply seeking a moment of peaceful self-care, Mi Amor Aesthetic Spa invites you to experience skincare with heart.

Book your appointment at Mi Amor Aesthetic Spa and follow @miamorspapaso on Instagram.

Mi Amor Aesthetic Spa

2917 Union Road, Suite E, Paso Robles

(805) 610-3476

Instagram: @miamorspapaso

