For more than two decades, Mayan Hardwood has been a trusted name in premium wood products. Opened in November 2003, the showroom was inspired by a persistent and loyal customer — contractor Ed Myers — who encouraged the company to bring its top-tier lumber closer to the Central Coast. With Ed’s passion and leadership, Mayan Hardwood expanded its reach and brought its expertise and unmatched selection to Paso Robles.

Mayan Hardwood specializes in supplying quality interior hardwood lumber, sheet goods, moldings, and cabinetry accessories for both contractors and hobbyists. Their inventory includes domestic hardwoods like red oak, white oak, walnut, maple, alder, poplar, and hickory, as well as exotic imports such as sapele, African mahogany, teak, and purple heart. All lumber is sourced rough, then surfaced and milled locally to meet the high standards of their clientele. The showroom also features a wide selection of cabinet doors, drawer slides, adhesives, closet materials, and butcher block countertops in both walnut and maple.

What sets Mayan Hardwood apart is its commitment to hands-on service. The knowledgeable staff work closely with customers to understand their project goals and guide them through material selection. From custom milling to sourcing specialty items, they ensure every detail is covered.

As a family-owned business, Mayan Hardwood stays deeply connected to the Paso Robles community. The team provides project advice, supports local students and DIYers, offers military and student discounts, and even delivers for free to Cal Poly’s campus.

Looking ahead, Mayan Hardwood continues to expand its offerings, including a new softwood line and updated hardware options to match modern design trends. Their mission remains simple: provide exceptional service and quality materials for builders across the tri-county region.

