By Gina Fitzpatrick

Who We Are

The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce is a leader in strengthening the economic health and prosperity of businesses and residents. The Chamber provides opportunities for business leaders to convene, connect, learn, advocate, and grow to foster a culture of engaged, committed, and successful businesses embracing the community.

Advocacy

We actively advocate for our members by staying engaged on the issues that directly impact your businesses. Whether it’s speaking at City Council meetings, collaborating with local and state officials, or representing business interests in community planning efforts, we make sure our members’ voices are heard.

Gina Fitzpatrick, president and CEO, was one of 12 in the state of California recently honored with the 2025 President’s Circle Award for her outstanding leadership and advocacy on behalf of local businesses. Under her guidance, the Chamber has become a driving force for regional economic growth, earning statewide recognition.

Education

We’re deeply committed to community education and engagement. From programs like Leadership North County—designed to inspire and shape the next generation of leaders—to our Women in Business luncheons, which create space for meaningful conversations around both professional growth and real-life experiences, we provide learning opportunities that inspire connection. Through professional development, community awareness, and industry-specific insights, we’re dedicated to helping our members and future leaders stay informed and empowered.

Promotion

Promotion is at the heart of what we do. From marketing opportunities to word-of-mouth referrals, we work hard to get your name out there. Our visitor center serves as a hub for both locals and tourists. Whether greeting patrons face-to-face, or chatting with them via email or phone, we take pride in referring them to our members. We make sure your business is front and center, whether someone is planning a trip to the Central Coast or looking for a trusted local service.

Membership mixers provide an in-person opportunity to connect, network, and promote your business with fellow professionals—building meaningful relationships within our community.

Our marketing opportunities take our members online. With a monthly reach of over 35,000 across social media platforms and an email list of more than 9,000 subscribers, investing in the Chamber is an incredible way to get your name out there, and also get in touch with your community.

