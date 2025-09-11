Nearly 3,000 flags fill Alumni Park in Malibu, honoring the lives lost on September 11, 2001

The rolling green hills overlooking Pepperdine University’s Malibu campus are once again awash in red, white, and blue, serving as a solemn reminder of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The annual Waves of Flags display transforms Alumni Park into a sweeping tribute, commemorating the 2,977 victims of the terrorist attacks while offering a space for reflection and remembrance.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, members of the Pepperdine and Malibu community planted nearly 3,000 flags, each representing a life lost that fateful day. The display also includes international flags to honor the citizens of other nations who perished in the attacks. This year, the installation welcomed Seaver alumnus John Bossler (‘80), a 9/11 survivor who emerged from the World Trade Center’s Tower One just moments after the first plane struck, to plant the first flag. Bossler, who has volunteered with the university annually for the Waves of Flags, described the ritual as both personally healing and a meaningful opportunity to create space for others to reflect.

“The Waves of Flags display is not just a visual tribute — it’s an invitation to pause and remember the human lives behind the headlines,” said Bossler in a statement.

Pepperdine’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, at Alumni Park. Actor Dennis Quaid, known for narrating the documentary Twin Towers: Legacy and supporting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, will deliver the keynote address as the distinguished honoree. Remarks will also be offered by Pepperdine President Jim Gash (JD ’93) and Chancellor Sara Young Jackson (’74), alongside reflections and readings by other members of the university community. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for seating and to visit the Reflection Station, where they can write messages on “We Remember” cards and attach them to any flagpole.

Photos Courtesy of Pepperdine

Faculty and students alike emphasize the importance of this annual ritual for preserving collective memory. Loretta Hunnicutt, professor of history at Seaver College, explained that the attacks of Sept. 11 marked a profound shift in American values and continue to shape contemporary culture. “With Pepperdine’s Waves of Flags ceremony, we honor the innocent lives who, in a sense, became martyrs for American values,” Hunnicutt said in a statement. “The targets of these attacks — the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the Capitol — symbolize commerce, military service, and democracy. Out of grief, unity emerged, and the message that we can rise above adversity continues to endure.”

The display also resonates deeply with student veterans. Kleo Edgell, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Pepperdine graduate student, recalls being only five years old on 9/11, yet the event influenced her decision to serve, following a family legacy of military service. “Each flag represents a life, a family, and a story that still matters,” Edgell said. “Remembering is more than looking back — it is taking responsibility to carry those stories forward.”

Since its inception in 2008, the Waves of Flags has become a beloved Pepperdine tradition. More than 300 volunteers, including students, faculty, and staff, participate annually in raising the flags on the Malibu campus, located at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road. The installation remains on display through September 26, when volunteers lower the flags in a closing ceremony. Visitors are encouraged to walk among the flags and reflect on the lives commemorated.

Photos Courtesy of Pepperdine

In addition to the Waves of Flags, Pepperdine is home to the Thomas E. Burnett, Jr., Heroes Garden, a permanent tribute to those who lived heroic lives, including Burnett, a Graziadio Business School alumnus and passenger on United Flight 93. Burnett and other passengers attempted to thwart the hijackers’ plans, sacrificing their lives in a heroic act of courage. A plaque in the garden reads: “Dedicated to freedom’s heroes of September 11, 2001, and the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, among them Pepperdine alumnus Thomas E. Burnett, Jr., who sacrificed their lives to overcome terrorists’ intent on destroying American lives and landmarks in our nation’s capital. We shall never forget.”

The Waves of Flags and the Heroes Garden together provide a space for remembrance, reflection, and education. Through these traditions, Pepperdine ensures that the lessons and legacies of Sept. 11 endure for future generations.

For more information on Pepperdine’s annual 9/11 commemoration and to register for the Remembrance Ceremony, visit pepperdine.edu/waves-of-flags.

