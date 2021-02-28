SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Saturday, Feb. 27, at approximately 9:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence in the 300 block of Colony Dr., rural San Luis Obispo.

Prior to their arrival, the suspect, Ivan Bojorquez, was believed to have fled on foot. Deputies contacted the adult female victim, who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An area search for the suspect located his abandoned vehicle and a backpack containing firearms.

A search for the suspect was conducted with the assistance of an Atascadero Police Department K9 unit and the California Highway Patrol Helicopter; ultimately, the suspect was not located.

Bojorquez is wanted for Attempted Kidnapping, Felony Domestic Violence, False Imprisonment, Criminal Threats, and Dissuading a Victim.

Ivan Bojorquez of San Luis Obispo is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic male, 5’8″ tall, 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

At this time, the suspect is not considered a specific danger to the public.

If you see the suspect, do not attempt to make contact and immediately contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805)781-4550.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related