SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Caltrans has announced overnight lane closures on U.S. Highway 101 near Wellsona Road on Monday, Sept. 8, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of the Wellsona Road Safety Improvement Project.

The closures will allow crews to adjust barriers and prepare for Stage 3 construction, which includes building the northbound bridge. One lane will remain open in both directions overnight.

Stage 3, running through mid-January 2026, will construct a new undercrossing and frontage road to eliminate dangerous left turns across U.S. 101. The $12.2 million project is expected to be completed in early 2026.

Motorist access to Wellsona Road will remain available, though some directions will require detours. Bicycle detours are in place, and the San Paso Truck Stop will remain open.

