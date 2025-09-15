NORTH COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision on southbound U.S. Highway 101 at Exline Road sent three people to the hospital with major injuries on Sunday evening, September 14.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. when a 55-year-old man driving a 2024 Mercedes Sprinter van attempted a left turn onto Exline Road directly into the path of a southbound 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by an 81-year-old man. Despite swerving, the Lincoln struck the van’s right side.

The Lincoln’s driver and two senior female passengers were transported to Adventist Health Sierra Vista Hospital with major injuries. One female passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the rear seat into the front of the vehicle. The Sprinter driver sustained only minor injuries.

CHP said drugs and alcohol are not suspected, and the incident remains under investigation by the Templeton Area office.

Like this: Like Loading...