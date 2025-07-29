

UPDATE 10:40 p.m.: The Tsunami Advisory is still in effect for all of our coasts. However, we are expecting very isolated low end warning level tsunami conditions for portions of coastal Port San Luis including Avila Beach. Stay away from beaches, harbors & coastal roads.

Tsunami Watch Upgraded to Advisory for California Coast

The National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) has upgraded a Tsunami Watch to a Tsunami Advisory for the entire California coastline—effective until further notice, following a confirmed tsunami-generating earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

The magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck at approximately 4:24 p.m. PT, about 80 miles southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s remote eastern region. The quake prompted a tsunami warning for parts of the Alaska Aleutian Islands and initial tsunami watches for coastal areas in California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii.

The advisory now in effect means a tsunami is either expected or already occurring. According to the NTWC, strong currents and dangerous waves could impact those in or near the water. While widespread coastal flooding is not expected, localized inundation may occur, particularly in low-lying zones.

Estimated Impact Time in California

Tsunami activity is expected to reach the Los Angeles Harbor at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, according to the latest projections. Officials caution that the first wave may not be the largest, and that dangerous conditions could persist for several hours.

Safety Recommendations

Local and state emergency officials are urging the public to take the following precautions:

Stay out of the water and off beaches, piers, coastal trails, breakwaters, coves, and inlets.

and off beaches, piers, coastal trails, breakwaters, coves, and inlets. Do not attempt to observe the waves. Tsunami conditions can be unpredictable and hazardous.

Tsunami conditions can be unpredictable and hazardous. Remain alert to updates from official sources and be ready to move to higher ground if advised.

to updates from official sources and be ready to move to higher ground if advised. Boat operators are advised to move vessels to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet where possible. Avoid entering shallow water, harbors, or marinas until the advisory is lifted.

are advised to move vessels to sea to a depth of at least 180 feet where possible. Avoid entering shallow water, harbors, or marinas until the advisory is lifted. Do not return to the coast until emergency officials declare it safe to do so.

As of Tuesday evening, no tsunami waves had been confirmed along the California coast. However, ocean buoys and seismic activity are being actively monitored across the Pacific Ocean by the NTWC and affiliated agencies.

Know the Alert Levels

The NTWC issues three levels of tsunami alerts:

Tsunami Watch – A tsunami may happen; issued soon after a potential trigger event (like a major offshore earthquake).

– A tsunami may happen; issued soon after a potential trigger event (like a major offshore earthquake). Tsunami Advisory – A tsunami is expected or occurring, with strong currents and waves that pose a threat to those near the water.

– A tsunami is expected or occurring, with strong currents and waves that pose a threat to those near the water. Tsunami Warning – A tsunami is imminent or already occurring with the potential for widespread flooding and damage.

The public is urged to sign up for emergency alerts via tsunami.gov for real-time updates and safety guidance.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to verified sources for the latest information.

A Tsunami Watch is out for our coastal areas. As more information comes in, we will either see this become a Warning, an Advisory, or an Information Statement. Stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/a5BRD08RxO pic.twitter.com/8UKWk2Ee7v — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 30, 2025

