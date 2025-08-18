SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A full daytime closure of State Route 41 between Highway 46 East and State Route 33 is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 26 through Thursday, Aug. 28, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., as construction continues on the Highway 46 East widening project.

Detours will direct eastbound travelers on Hwy. 46 to State Route 33 before connecting back to Hwy. 41 at Reef Station. Southbound Hwy. 41 traffic will detour onto Hwy. 33 to Hwy. 46 East. Delays are expected to be under 45 minutes.

The $147 million interchange project, led by Atkinson Construction, is slated for completion in spring 2026. Businesses along the Hwy. 46 corridor will remain open during construction.

advertisement

Three-Day closure of Highway 41 near Cholame begins Aug. 26

Like this: Like Loading...