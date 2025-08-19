TEMPLETON — Templeton Unified School District (TUSD) will host a Special Board Meeting on Thursday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. in the Vineyard Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room, 2121 Vineyard Drive.

The meeting will focus on Measure D project options for Vineyard Elementary School, giving community members the opportunity to learn about proposed improvements and their financial impacts. The event is open to the public, and all interested residents are encouraged to attend.

More information is available at templetonusdmeasured.com or by emailing measured@templetonusd.org

