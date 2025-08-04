TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District (TCSD) is inviting local residents to apply for open positions on its Measure A Oversight Committee. This citizen-led committee plays a vital role in reviewing the use of funds generated by Measure A, a parcel tax approved by voters in 2019 to support 24/7 staffing for Templeton Fire and Emergency Services.

The Oversight Committee’s primary purpose is to independently review how Measure A revenues are spent and to ensure those funds align with the intent of the voters. The committee provides reports to both the public and the TCSD Board of Directors to promote fiscal transparency and accountability.

The committee meets twice a year, typically during regular business hours, and applicants must reside within the Templeton CSD boundaries. Appointments will be for a two- or three-year term. Applications are due by September 26, and new members will be selected at the October 7 TCSD Board Meeting. Interested residents can download an application at Internal Standing Committee Application (PDF). Completed applications may be mailed to P.O. Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465; dropped off at 420 Crocker Street, Templeton; or emailed to kdodson@templetoncsd.org

You can also visit templetoncsd.org to learn more about the District and the committee’s role.

