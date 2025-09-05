“One Town, One Table” dinner and “The Grain Revival” street fair set for Sept. 19 and 21 to raise funds and honor Jermin family

Feature Image by Hayley Mattson/PRP

TEMPLETON — This September, the community is invited to gather not just for a meal or a street fair, but to take part in rebuilding a cornerstone of Templeton’s history. Two fundraising events — “One Town, One Table” on Friday, Sept. 19, and “The Grain Revival” on Sunday, Sept. 21 — will bring neighbors together in support of the Templeton Feed and Grain’s (TF&G) next chapter.

The events mark an important milestone for the Jermin family, who have operated Templeton Feed & Grain for three generations and are now working to rebuild after July’s devastating fire. The fire, which occurred at 11 p.m. on July 4, destroyed the historic wooden grain silos that had stood for nearly 80 years. The fire was ruled an act of arson, sparked by illegal fireworks. Surveillance footage shared by Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson at a community meeting showed a firework being thrown at the building and igniting an explosive blaze. The fire burned for days, severely damaging the facility and leading to the demolition of its two silos. Later in July, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that four juvenile males were involved in the fire, with one identified as having deliberately thrown the firework. The case is now in the hands of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

For co-owner Rick Jermin, the community’s support has been nothing short of humbling.

“In the very beginning, we’re just overwhelmed. We didn’t know what direction we were going,” Jermin told Paso Robles Press. “We were concerned about people taking advantage of all the goodwill of our community … I was concerned about people giving money under the assumption that we were going to completely rebuild like we were before. And that’s never going to happen. We were never going to build the mill back the way it was. The grain storage is just not needed. The community, it’s all vineyards now.”

On Friday, Sept. 19, the historic silo site at 405 S. Main St. will be transformed into an outdoor dining experience for “One Town, One Table.” Guests will gather under the stars where the silos once stood to share a chef-prepared, farm-to-table meal served family-style. Local wines, craft beer, and a signature cocktail will complement the evening, which runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Adding to the celebration will be live music from the Mark Adams Band and a spirited auction, offering attendees the chance to take home unique items while contributing to the rebuild effort. The dinner is a ticketed event with limited seating, designed to create an intimate atmosphere where friends, neighbors, and supporters can connect.

Then on Sunday, Sept. 21, downtown Templeton will come alive for “The Grain Revival,” a day-long street fair and classic car show. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3rd through 6th streets will be filled with family-friendly activities, food, music, and camaraderie.

Attendees can look forward to a barbecue, shaved ice, cotton candy, kids’ games, a petting zoo, dummy roping, and merchandise booths. Meanwhile, multiple stages will feature live performances throughout the day from local favorites, including Monte Mills & His Lucky Horseshoe Band, Shawn Clark Family Band with Ryan Delmore, Archer Mozé, and more.

A highlight of the event will be the classic car show, with vintage cars, tractors, and motorcycles — all pre-1975 — lining Main Street. Registration is open now, with entry fees set at $150 per car or tractor and $75 per motorcycle. Each registration includes a souvenir T-shirt, and 100 percent of the fees go directly toward TF&G’s rebuilding efforts.

While the fundraisers are central to moving forward, Jermin is quick to emphasize that Templeton’s generosity has been there from the very beginning. He recalls countless acts of kindness in the days following the fire.

“The night of the fire, this elderly lady came up to me and she put something in my pocket, and I was too busy to even know what was going on … when I got home at five in the morning, I pulled it out. It was a handwritten note about the past, and there was $40 in there to rebuild. That hit me hard,” Jermin shared.

From local companies that donated hauling services to firefighters and sheriff’s deputies who stood by during the crisis, the Jermin family has been overwhelmed by the depth of support.

“I can’t say enough,” Jermin said. “One thing that this whole experience concreted in my mind is just how wonderful our community is. From the sheriff’s to the Highway Patrol, the firefighters, just the community.”

Today, TF&G operates from a rented 10,000-square-foot warehouse, which Jermin says is “tight but workable.” Nearly all inventory has been restored, with only a few products still unavailable. But the long-term focus remains on rebuilding a storefront at the historic site, a 1912 cement building.

“We’re considering doing just a warehouse for a couple of reasons … we’re gonna try and keep that front wall, but either way we’re going try to make it look the same … we’re going try to pull our permits where we can expand if [we need to],” Jermin explained.

He added, “From the day after the fire, I was ordering the inventory. That was my main focus: to get my grandfather’s feed manufactured. And I don’t care where it’s manufactured, but as long as it’s the same formulas that he made and its available to our customers that have stuck with us.”

Alongside the two September events, a Commemorative Brick Campaign has been launched. For a donation of $250, supporters can purchase a personalized 4” x 8” brick that will eventually be installed at the future site as part of a memorial wall.

Each brick offers the opportunity to honor a loved one, celebrate a milestone, or showcase family or business pride. Donations are tax-deductible through nonprofit partner Ponderosa (Federal Tax ID #93-1644998).

For Jermin, the decision to move forward hasn’t always been easy. “This decision was made for us by somebody else. And that, to me, that’s just not right,” he said.

As he looks to the future, Jermin admits he hopes for a little more balance in his life — maybe even some time to travel with his wife, something they’ve rarely been able to do while running the business. But for now, his focus remains on rebuilding Templeton Feed & Grain in a way that honors its history and serves its loyal customers.

Proceeds from both the events and the brick fundraiser will directly support TF&G’s rebuild project. For event details, car registration, or to order a commemorative brick, visit TFGfundraiser.com

Like this: Like Loading...