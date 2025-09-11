Community gathers at appreciation dinner to thank firefighters, law enforcement, and neighbors who saved downtown from greater loss on July 4

Feature Image: (From left) Templeton Fire Capt. Brandon Wall, Jim Hagen, Rick Jermin (back), Penny Hagen-Claassen, Templeton Firefighter Phillip Goldbloom, Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson, and Tom Jermin Jr. pose with a handcrafted flag made from salvaged fire hose and burnt wood from the silos, which was donated by the Hagens. Photo by Rick Evans/PRP

TEMPLETON — On the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 3, the Templeton community came together in gratitude and remembrance at the Templeton Fire Appreciation Dinner, honoring the firefighters, law enforcement officers, and community members who responded to the devastating Templeton Feed and Grain fire on July 4.

The dinner, held at Templeton Park, was more than a meal — it was a heartfelt expression of thanks to the men and women who risked their lives and worked tirelessly to save the heart of downtown Templeton from further destruction. The Templeton Feed and Grain building, an iconic landmark that stood for nearly 80 years, was reduced to rubble following a fire started by some juveniles. What began as a late-night call to Templeton Fire soon grew into one of the largest firefighting efforts in the town’s recent memory.

Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson recalled those early moments with deep emotion during his remarks at the dinner: “When we first got the call, at 11 o’clock, around in the corner, Captain [Phillip] Goldbloom was the first engine in on it and when I arrived on scene he reported to me that what was going on, at that point we didn’t have flames through the roof or anything like that and I thought wow we might be able to catch this thing. It wasn’t more than 20 minutes into that that we had personnel inside attacking it … trying to knock it down. Obviously, after about, like I say, 10-15 minutes, I looked up and it was coming out the top at that point. [I] had to make that rough decision to say, everybody out. This is, this is a defensive fire now.”

As crews repositioned, Peterson said what struck him most was how quickly neighboring fire departments arrived.

“First and foremost, the level of dedication and the level of cooperation that we received that night is something that we see in the fire service, we see in law enforcement a lot. But that night, it seemed a little bit different,” he said. “I had people showing up that I didn’t, that I hadn’t even requested yet, and it was just like, wow, where did these people come from? … But to be there so fast and understand the impact that was about to take place on this community, I don’t think had entirely hit me yet at that point.”

The fire required an extraordinary response. Engines and ladder trucks from Atascadero, Paso Robles, San Miguel, San Luis Obispo, and Cal Fire all joined Templeton crews through the night and following days. At one point, more than 7,000 gallons of water per minute were flowing into the blaze.

Peterson emphasized the importance of that teamwork and presented each first responder in attendance with a certificate of appreciation from the Templeton Fire Department. Each plaque included a photo of that team during the battle of the fire.

“Living in Templeton for 37 years now, it really struck me, especially that next day. Atascadero, and everybody else who stepped into some of those leadership roles for us. Chief [Casey] Bryson and Chief [Jonathan] Stornetta helped us that night,” said Peterson. “I was at about 24 hours of sleep at that, or no sleep at that point. And all of a sudden, Chief Stornetta calls me up and offers [Deputy] Chief Randy Harris as the incident commander to take over for me that next day. Had it not been for Chief Harris coming up and doing that, it would have been a very long 48 hours for me.”

Law enforcement played a vital role as well. With hundreds of onlookers gathering on Main Street, crowd control became a safety concern. Deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Templeton CHP Division managed road closures, cleared spectators from danger zones, and coordinated with fire crews.

“Everything that worked out as a result of that cooperation amongst neighbors and even with law enforcement and our fire service personnel,” Peterson added. “From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say thank you. It really showed me that we have a very tight-knit first responder community here and one that I’m very proud of. So thank you.”

Peterson highlighted how Abby Allen from the Templeton Market & Deli opened her doors throughout the fire, offering firefighters and law enforcement free food, coffee, and water.

“She didn’t charge us for any of the food … that kind of community effort. I just can’t thank her enough. That really shows what Templeton’s all about,” said Peterson. “So, Abby, thank you on behalf of the Templeton Fire Department. And I hope you can understand how appreciative we are.”

Jim Hagen and Penny Hagen-Claassen of North County Parcel presented the Jermin family, owners of Templeton Feed and Grain, with a handcrafted flag made from salvaged fire hose and burnt wood from the silos.

“Hopefully, once you can rebuild, you can display this proudly on the wall as a beautiful reminder. This is one of a kind,” Jim Hagen explained. “You will never see another one like it.”

The dinner itself was a community effort. Cody Smith and the Templeton Unified School District maintenance team barbecued, Bonnie Loftus provided sides, Ian McPhee contributed desserts, and Templeton High School FFA students created floral arrangements.

Rick Jermin took a moment to thank the community for their support following the fire’s aftermath, “I want to thank everybody so much. The community was amazing. I always knew that it was, but it’s really great.”

His father, Tom Jermin Jr. echoed his son’s sentiments, “That the community really came together and I really appreciate all the help that the community has given us.”

As attendees left the dinner with thank-you gifts and full hearts, one truth was clear: The Templeton Feed and Grain may have fallen, but the bonds forged that night — and the gratitude of a community — will stand tall for generations.

