Four juveniles confirmed to be involved in firework-related arson that destroyed the historic silos

TEMPLETON — Three weeks after a devastating fire ripped through the historic Templeton Feed & Grain building on July 4, the business is slowly but steadily getting back on its feet — thanks to overwhelming community support, a dedicated staff, and an unwavering spirit to rebuild.

The fire, which was recently ruled an act of arson, was sparked by illegal fireworks. Surveillance footage shared by Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson at a recent community meeting showed a firework being thrown at the building and igniting an explosive blaze. The fire burned for days, severely damaging the facility and leading to the demolition of its two silos. Last week, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that four juvenile males were involved in the fire, with one identified as having deliberately thrown the firework. The case is now in the hands of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

Despite the heartbreak, Templeton Feed & Grain has remained open for business in a temporary location at Nature’s Touch Nursery & Harvest down the street from the granary. Office assistant Andrea Neider has been a steady presence amid the upheaval. “We’re going to be here for probably another three weeks,” she shared. “After that, we’re being loaned an office space, and we’ll be moving everything back over to the original site as cleanup continues.”

The site smells of fermenting grain, a pungent reminder of what was lost. A large pile of debris continues to smolder beneath the wreckage. “There’s still grain and wood under there that could reignite if it gets enough air,” Neider explained. “It’s too dangerous to do anything but keep it wet. You need years of fire experience to understand how risky it is.”

Cleanup crews are carefully separating materials so they can be properly hauled away to the landfill. While some structures, like the face of the white building, will remain, much of the original feed store must be rebuilt. “Eventually, it’s going to be a big feed store again,” said Neider. “This is the first generation of the new version of the dream.”

The road to recovery is long. With milling operations permanently ended due to fire damage, the business is shifting its model. “There’s no more milling, and no more office like before,” Neider said, noting that even internal routines will change. “We used to tell the boys to clean the screens for the rest of the day. Now we won’t have that. We’re even putting together materials to help the team process this — because this has been traumatic. It’s a loss, like a death in the community.”

For now, Templeton Feed & Grain is operating normal business hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Shipments are being staged at Wyrick, and once the site is cleared, product — including feed and hay — will return.

Some changes are already visible to longtime customers. The iconic brown paper feed bags — once bagged in-house — will soon be replaced with poly bags, arriving in mid-September. “We’re transitioning everything,” said Neider. “Different feeds come in different size bags, so you’ll start to see a mix for a little while.” The shift was already in the works prior to the fire, but with the milling operation no longer in place, Templeton Feed & Grain will now be using poly-bagged products from outside suppliers with their signature feed.

The business is also refreshing its apparel line. Customers can sign up for alerts through the Templeton Feed & Grain website. “We’ll send an email when the new apparel launches. It should be here in two to four weeks,” Neider said. “We were already working on a new order before the fire, so they’re trying to expedite it.”

And though some logistics are still being ironed out, one thing remains clear — Templeton Feed & Grain is more than a business; it’s part of the town’s identity.

During our visit, a young boy named Knox Hallston and his mother, Lori, stopped by to drop off a donation. Their family has been buying grain from the feed store since 1979. “There’s a plaque inside the old building from when they bought my lamb,” Lori shared. “We’ve been feeding livestock with Templeton Feed since I was 9.”

That same spirit of multi-generational loyalty is fueling the rebuild. Ranchers have walked in teary-eyed. Families share memories of visiting the store with grandparents. “Everybody has been so wonderful,” Neider said, her voice filled with gratitude. “We’ve had people coming in just to say thank you or to give what they can. That means the world.”

To keep up with the latest updates, deliveries, and merchandise, the team encourages the community to follow them on Facebook or subscribe through their website. “And tell everyone Andrea says come in and grab a sweet treat,” she added with a smile. “It’s those little details that make people feel safe.”

As Templeton Feed & Grain rebuilds — physically and emotionally — it’s clear the foundation remains intact. It’s a story of resilience, community, and the belief that even in loss, something stronger can rise.

Feature Image: Knox Hallston (left) and his mother, Lori (right), stop by with a donation for Templeton Feed & Grain, joined by office assistant Andrea Neider (center). The Hallston family has been buying grain from Templeton Feed & Grain since 1979. Photo by Hayley Mattson/PRP

Like this: Like Loading...