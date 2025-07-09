After a devastating fire reduced the 80-year-old landmark to rubble, the Jermin family and the Templeton community rally to rebuild and honor its enduring legacy

By Hayley Mattson and Camille DeVaul

Feature Image by Hayley Mattson/PRP

TEMPLETON — Since flames first erupted at the iconic Templeton Feed and Grain on the night of July 4, the smoldering wreckage has stood as a stark symbol of both loss and resilience in the heart of town. What was once a 100-foot-tall landmark — a symbol of rural grit and small-town pride — is now a collapsed shell of memory and ash. But for the people of Templeton, and especially for the Jermin family, the fire has not marked an end — only a turning point.

By Sunday morning, emergency crews began tearing down the last unstable sections of the structure to extinguish hot spots and protect the public. Even as smoke lingered in the air, the heartbeat of Templeton carried on. The fire, first reported shortly after 11 p.m. on Independence Day, escalated quickly into a second-alarm blaze. Units from across the county rushed in — Templeton, CAL FIRE, Atascadero, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and San Luis Obispo City — under an automatic aid agreement.

The fire threatened more than just the old wooden structure. It reached into nearby vegetation, sparked spot fires, and put adjacent buildings at risk. Law enforcement closed Main Street between 4th and 5th, and the County’s Hazardous Materials Team was brought in to evaluate concerns related to stored agricultural chemicals.

But in a town like Templeton — where everyone knows your name and your story — the destruction of the Feed and Grain is not just about the loss of property. It’s personal.

Photos by Rick Evans/PRP

Founded in 1946 by Tom Jermin Sr., the grainery was built by the community, for the community. Constructed from 2×6 Douglas fir laid flat and held together with 50 tons of nails, the building stood as a monument to hard work and rural determination. It was more than just a place to buy feed — it was a hub of daily life. For nearly 80 years, it towered over Main Street, offering goods, gathering space, and a deep sense of belonging.

Tom Jermin Jr. and his son Rick, the current stewards of Templeton Feed and Grain, are devastated — but not defeated. “It feels like a death,” Tom said. Still, true to their roots, the family is pressing on. “We have customers who depend on us,” Rick added. “And that means we have to carry on.”

Carry on they will. The Jermin family didn’t waste a moment. Despite having no fire insurance — a difficult reality for many agricultural businesses in California — they were back in motion within days. Drawing on the original Templeton Feed and Grain formulas, lovingly referred to as the “feed bible,” they quickly reestablished operations with a temporary storefront at the corner of Main and 4th Street. “We’ll bring the bags out to you,” Rick said, sitting in a forklift in the sunlit lot where the community has already begun returning for their trusted feed.

In a rare and inspiring display of industry solidarity, even competing feed suppliers stepped in to help. Partnering with manufacturer Penny Newman, they worked to ensure the Jermins’ custom blends were recreated swiftly and accurately — so customers wouldn’t go without, and the animals wouldn’t miss a meal.

And the family isn’t stopping there. They’re now actively searching for a 10,000-square-foot temporary warehouse to keep up with demand while they map out long-term plans. “We’ll get TFG back,” Rick said. “It’ll just take time.”

Photos by Rick Evans/PRP

If there’s one thing Templeton has in abundance, it’s community spirit. As the fire raged and in the days following, friends, neighbors, and strangers began offering help. But the Jermins have asked for patience: unauthorized fundraising efforts, including multiple GoFundMe pages, have popped up, but the family is not behind them. For now, those looking to help can purchase TFG hats and shirts from Abby at Templeton Market, who graciously stepped in to assist — with all proceeds going directly to support the Jermin family.

Rick also extended heartfelt thanks to local business owner Andy Brown of ABI Engineering, who jumped into action to help tear down the unstable remains — no questions asked. In fact, it was Andy and his crew who ultimately brought the last standing portions of the building down, using cables, two excavators to pull, and a third to push.

As Templeton residents gathered near the ruins this past weekend, watching the plumes of smoke drift into the sky, it was clear: this is not just a business. It’s part of the town’s soul.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Templeton Fire Department have launched a full investigation into the cause of the fire. Surveillance footage captured a group of four to six individuals near the building between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. on July 4. Officials are asking anyone with information or video from that night to come forward. While some eyewitnesses have mentioned the possible use of fireworks, no official cause has been confirmed.

This isn’t the first time Templeton Feed and Grain faced fire. In 1979, a blaze caused by children playing with matches and fireworks nearly destroyed the facility. Tom Jermin Sr. rebuilt it over the course of a year — an emblem of grit and devotion that still inspires the town today.

Photos by Rick Evans/PRP

Amid the loss, there have been glimmers of hope. On Sunday, firefighters recovered the original Templeton Feed and Grain sign — a weathered but cherished symbol of the building’s decades-long presence. Even more poignantly, they rescued the old metal star, custom-made for the Jermin family, that once stood atop the main silo. It will soon be placed above the cement building, as a beacon of resilience. These relics now serve as powerful reminders that while the building may be gone, its spirit lives on.

That spirit lives on — in the determination in Rick’s voice, the strength of Tom, the steady heart of Stacey, and the outpouring of love from neighbors who’ve been buying feed here for generations. Templeton Feed and Grain is more than wood and nails. It’s part of the fabric of this town — woven into every backyard chicken, every 4-H project, every barn cat and pasture-raised steer.

The Jermins are not just rebuilding a feed store. They’re preserving a legacy.

In the weeks and months to come, the road ahead won’t be easy. But Templeton is a town built on perseverance, and the community has proven time and again that it can rise from the ashes stronger than before.

Rick and his family want the community to know how deeply grateful they are for the overwhelming support they’ve received during this time. From the heartfelt messages and thoughtful gestures to the people showing up — simply to say “we’re with you” — the Jermins say they have felt every bit of the town’s love. “We can’t thank everyone enough,” Rick said. “It’s humbling, and it keeps us going.”

So while Templeton’s skyline may be missing its most iconic silhouette, the values that structure represented — hard work, generosity, family, and heart — still stand tall. In every bag of feed handed over at the temporary storefront, in every hat and shirt sold at the market, and in every helping hand extended without expectation — Templeton lives on.

The Feed and Grain may be gone, but the heartbeat of Templeton is as strong as ever.

Coverage of this tragic event was a team effort, with contributions from Rick Evans and Cami Martin.

Photos by Rick Evans/PRP

