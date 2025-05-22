TEMPLETON — Templeton High School’s girls track and field team made history last Friday at Reedley High, winning the CIF Central Section Division 3 Championship for the third straight year! The Eagles dominated the relays, taking first in both the 4×100 and 4×400. Keani Neuhs was a standout, capturing victories in the 400 and 800. Ashley Werner, ranked 11th entering the meet, impressed with a fourth-place finish in the shot put. Several girls contributed key points to secure the win — and the team brought home another trophy, setting a meet record along the way.

Congratulations to all the athletes and coaches on an amazing accomplishment!

Like this: Like Loading...