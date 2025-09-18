Paso Robles prepares for Friday’s 97th matchup against Atascadero; Templeton celebrates Homecoming shutout as Greyhounds and Bearcats notch big victories

NORTH COUNTY — Excitement is building across Bearcat Nation as Paso Robles High School prepares for its annual Homecoming celebration this Friday, Sept. 19. Tradition, community, and competition will all be on display when the Bearcats football team faces off against their longtime rivals, the Atascadero Greyhounds, in the 97th meeting between the two schools. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

As part of the festivities, the Bearcat Boosters are once again hosting a pre-game Homecoming Tailgate at The Backyard Beer Garden on 13th Street from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, with The Backyard generously donating a portion of its sales back to the Bearcat Boosters. Last year’s event drew a big crowd of alumni, families, and fans, and this year promises to be no different. Attendees are encouraged to pull out their old letterman jackets, cheer sweaters, and Bearcat gear to help kick off the night in true Paso spirit.

While football may be the centerpiece of Homecoming week, several other Bearcat teams are already making waves in their fall seasons.

The Bearcat cross country team opened the year at the Greg DeNike Big Ditch XC Classic, a competitive meet that draws hundreds of runners from across the region. Running without last year’s CIF champion and national qualifier, Tyler Daillak, now competing for Cal Poly, the Bearcats’ younger athletes stepped up impressively. Juniors Luke Kleinman and Joseph Arce placed ninth and 17th, respectively, in the Boys Varsity race, while senior Pippin Came earned a 20th-place finish in the Girls Varsity division. Sophomore Liam Ellersick turned heads with a first-place finish in the Frosh/Soph race. His time would have placed him in the Top 15 among Varsity competitors, signaling a bright future ahead.

Meanwhile, in the pool, the Lady Bearcats water polo team battled to a strong second-place finish at the Pioneer Valley Tournament. The team went 3–1, with victories over Pioneer Valley, Justin Garza, and Santa Ynez before falling in the championship match to San Marin. Senior Kate Harrington and sophomore Macoy Sill led the charge, helping secure key wins and proving the Bearcats are poised for another competitive season.

During Atascadero’s Friday, Sept. 5, football game, representatives from T-Mobile presented a $1,000 check to Principal Nikki Baca and Superintendent Dr. Tom Bennett.

The following Friday, Sept. 12, the Greyhounds made sure to deliver. Facing South High School, a team that bested them last September, Atascadero flipped the script with a dominant 34–18 victory. The win improved the Hounds’ record to 2–1 and highlighted the strength of their punishing ground game.

Leading the charge was senior running back Damon Mitchell, who exploded for a career-high 181 rushing yards and four touchdowns while averaging 9.1 yards per carry. Fellow back Mike Trejo added 115 yards on just 12 carries, keeping the Spartan defense on its heels. In total, the Hounds rumbled for 330 rushing yards, outclassing South’s 197 yards on the ground.

Mitchell and Trejo weren’t the only stars of the night. Atascadero’s offensive line controlled the trenches, while the defense held steady against a balanced Spartan attack. South quarterback Beto De Haro provided resistance with 118 passing yards, one touchdown, 35 rushing yards, and a standout defensive effort that included 13 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defended. But the Greyhounds proved too much to handle, running away with a statement win.

Homecoming Friday was a day to remember for the Templeton Eagles, who combined community tradition with gridiron dominance in a 35–0 victory over Gonzales.

Friday, Sept. 12, began in true Eagle fashion, as the community gathered downtown for the school’s traditional Homecoming parade at 2 p.m. Floats, marching bands, and plenty of green-and-white spirit filled the heart of Templeton.

When the lights came on at Volunteer Stadium, the Eagles wasted no time making a statement. Their 35-point outburst marked the most commanding win of the season, and their third straight victory, pushing their record to 4-0 — now that their Aug. 22 game against Edison was turned over to a win for the Eagles.

Special teams delivered some of the night’s biggest moments, accounting for 11 of the team’s points. The highlight came from Tyler Cunningham, who electrified the home crowd by returning a punt all the way for a touchdown. The score not only swung momentum firmly in Templeton’s favor but also underscored the Eagles’ ability to excel in all phases of the game.

Defensively, Templeton was equally impressive, holding Gonzales scoreless and forcing the Spartans into tough situations all night. The shutout was the Eagles’ first of the season and a sign that their defense is finding its stride just as league play approaches. Gonzales, meanwhile, dropped to 0–2 on the year with the loss, their second straight defeat.

The Homecoming win further cements Templeton’s position as a team on the rise this fall. Balanced scoring, standout performances on special teams, and a defense capable of keeping opponents off the board give the Eagles plenty of confidence heading into the next phase of their schedule.

Templeton will now enjoy a well-earned bye week before a crucial matchup against the Atascadero Greyhounds on Friday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.

Feature Image by Rick Evans/PRP

