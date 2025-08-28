Paso Robles celebrates football and girls flag football debuts, Templeton battles in season opener, and Atascadero volleyball dominates early matches

Feature Image: Templeton’s Tyler Cunningham (20) carries the ball against Edison in the teams’ season opener at Templeton. Photo by Rick Evans/PRP

NORTH COUNTY — High school sports are back in full swing across the North County, and fans have plenty to cheer for as local teams launch their 2025 seasons. In Paso Robles, the Bearcats are set to light up War Memorial Stadium while also celebrating the debut of their first-ever girls flag football team. Templeton’s Eagles are fighting to prove themselves after a hard-fought opener under veteran head coach Don Crow, and Atascadero’s Greyhounds have already hit the ground running with a dominant start in girls volleyball. From the gridiron to the court, this fall promises spirited competition and community pride throughout the region.

The Templeton High School football team kicked off its 2025 season under the Friday night lights at home, but came up just short against Edison High School, falling after two overtimes 28-20 on Aug. 22.

The Eagles showed plenty of fight in their opener, keeping the game close thanks to a balanced offensive effort. Quarterback Colter Tannehill led the way, throwing for 196 yards and a touchdown while also scoring once on the ground. Running back Tyler Cunningham added 64 rushing yards and a touchdown to power the ground game.

Photos by Rick Evans/PRP

Defensively, Templeton held its own, limiting Edison to just 2.7 yards per carry. Senior linebacker Garret Davis anchored the defense with a strong performance, while the team’s younger players gained valuable experience in their first varsity starts. Head coach Don Crow, now in his 42nd year of coaching and seventh season since returning to Templeton in 2019, acknowledged the defense’s inexperience but praised their resilience.

Crow told Paso Robles Press, “We had one player who had never started a varsity game in the position they played Friday, and then a different kid had never started in more than two varsity games ever. So we were pretty young, and they played pretty well. We hung in there against the team … [we’re] having some growing pains on defense. But I think we’re going to be fine, and I think our kids feel like we should have a very competitive season. They feel pretty good about our chances to be good, and I think we could be a pretty good team.”

Templeton will lean on key returners, including linemen Weston Patch and Drake Sandoval, who both earned varsity time as underclassmen, as well as junior Colby Sims and running back Armando Soto. With this mix of experienced anchors and developing talent, the Eagles are aiming to build momentum before Ocean League play begins on Oct. 3.

On the sidelines during the Aug. 22 game, Coach Crow requested that all of the coaching staff wear Templeton Feed and Grain hats during the game. This was to show support for the Jermin family, owners of the Templeton Feed and Grain granary that was burned down after some juveniles threw fireworks onto the nearly 100-year-old building the night of July 4.

The Eagles also have rivalry games circled on the calendar, including the annual Clash of the Coast against Morro Bay, and a rematch against defending league champion Nipomo, who edged Templeton by three points last season.

Templeton now heads on the road for the first time this season, facing Monache on Friday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m.

Win or lose, Crow emphasized the program’s deep connection to the community. “We feel and know that we’re the Templeton community’s team, and we want the community to come out and enjoy our games and come to the games and celebrate football and celebrate the community with us,” he said. “Hopefully, we can fill those stands every Friday night and be a representative of the Templeton community.”

Photos by Rick Evans/PRP

Football season is back in Bearcat Country, and this year, Paso Robles High School fans have even more to cheer about.

The Bearcat football team, which lost its season opener against Kingsburg, on Friday, Aug. 22, will continue the season this Friday night, Aug. 29, against a tough opponent from the Central Valley, Garces Memorial High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium. With a strong core of senior leadership and talented underclassmen, expectations are running high for this year’s team.

For those unable to attend in person, the game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network. Local announcers John Doss and Greg Cunningham of the 805 Broadcasters team will provide play-by-play coverage. The NFHS Network, a subscription-based app similar to ESPN+, offers livestreams and on-demand video of high school sports nationwide, with a portion of proceeds benefiting PRHS Athletics.

Paso Robles High School is also celebrating the launch of its inaugural girls flag football season. The new team, led by longtime Bearcat coach and district staff member Ken Hammond, is set to make history as they take the field for their first game on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Parish Field against San Luis Obispo High School. Stats from that game were unavailable at the time of printing.

Flag football, a fast-growing sport nationwide, offers a non-contact version of the game in which players wear flags that are pulled instead of being tackled. More than 500,000 girls between the ages of 6 and 17 now participate across the country.

From Friday night lights at War Memorial Stadium to history in the making on Parish Field, Bearcat fans have plenty to look forward to this week as both programs launch their 2025 seasons.

The Atascadero High School girls varsity volleyball team opened its 2025 season with a commanding win, sweeping Santa Maria 3-0 at home on Thursday, Aug. 21.

The Greyhounds wasted no time setting the tone, overpowering the Saints in straight sets with scores of 25-5, 25-15, and 25-11. It marked the second consecutive victory for Atascadero over Santa Maria, and the margin of victory showed just how sharp the Greyhounds were on opening night.

Senior standout Ezri Karp led the charge offensively, recording nine kills and five service aces to pace Atascadero’s attack. Setter Kiera Armstrong kept the offense rolling, contributing 17 assists in the victory.

The loss dropped Santa Maria to 2-2 on the season and extended their road losing streak to nine matches, dating back to last year.

Atascadero carried its momentum into the weekend, securing another win with a 2-0 sweep over Laguna Blanca on Saturday, Aug. 23. The Greyhounds will now turn their attention to a busy week ahead, with a road matchup at Cabrillo on Wednesday, Aug. 27, followed by a home contest against Arroyo Grande on Thursday, Aug. 28, both set for 6 p.m. starts.

