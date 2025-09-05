Paso Robles launches first-ever girls flag football team, Atascadero and Templeton rack up wins, and local teams gear up for a busy week of football, volleyball, water polo, tennis, golf, and cross country

NORTH COUNTY — It’s been another busy week for North County high school athletics, with Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Templeton making their mark in early-season games. From standout wins and hard-fought ties to strong individual performances, this week’s sports action has offered plenty to cheer for. This weekly update highlights the latest results, upcoming matchups, and key players to watch as local athletes continue to compete across football, volleyball, water polo, tennis, golf, and cross country.

Paso Robles High School kicked off a historic moment last week as the Bearcats launched their first-ever girls flag football season under the leadership of longtime coach and district staff member Ken Hammond.

The Bearcats opened their inaugural season at Parish Field on Thursday, Aug. 28, against San Luis Obispo High School. The game showcased just how evenly matched the two teams are, ending in a hard-fought 13-13 tie.

“We played as well as we thought we were going to play for the first time. We ended up tying San Luis Obispo 13-13. The girls performed really well. There’s some things that we learned and we’re going to build on,” Hammond said.

Flag football, which became an official CIF sport in 2023, is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation. More than 500,000 girls between the ages of 6 and 17 play across the country, and the sport will debut in the 2028 Olympics. Colleges are also beginning to offer scholarships, making the game even more appealing to young athletes.

Hammond, who has coached soccer and other sports at PRHS for over a decade, said the new program is giving female athletes a fresh opportunity to compete.

“I think the main reason it’s becoming so popular is it gives female athletes another sport that they can play,” Hammond said. “They’re seeing it grow not just here, but all around the state and all around the country.”

Paso Robles fielded a roster of 21 players this season, ranging from freshmen to seniors. Quarterback Harlem Rickson leads the offense, with key contributions expected from Grace Johnson, Julia Cox, Lila Colegrove, Kate Harrington, and Genesis Gavilanes.

“We have some really fast, athletic players out there, and those girls are the ones to keep an eye on,” Hammond said.

While this year, the program is limited to only the varsity team, but Hammond hopes to see the program grow based on the initial interest from girls who tried out.

“We have eight seniors on the team this year. We have quite a few juniors, a few sophomores and freshmen, and they’re girls who have maybe played powder puff at the high school and really enjoyed it. And when they saw this opportunity, they jumped at it, and they’re really enthused and really excited, and so far they’re having a good time,” Hammond told Paso Robles Press.

Paso Robles is still searching for its first win but remains undefeated as the Bearcats prepare for their next home matchup against Santa Ynez on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. The Bearcats compete in a league that includes SLO, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Righetti, Cabrillo, Lompoc, and Santa Ynez.

The Bearcat girls water polo team has a new leader this season in head coach Zoe Valadez, a PRHS teacher and swim coach.

Valadez began playing water polo at age 7 and was part of the first girls’ water polo team at her Southern California high school, helping the squad earn a CIF title.

Her coaching philosophy centers on building a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment while fostering growth both in and out of the pool. She emphasizes trust, communication, sportsmanship, and resilience, drawing on her own journey through both strong mentorship and challenging experiences.

Throughout the rest of the week, you can find Bearcat athletes competing in various sports. Paso Robles High School football plays Pioneer Valley on Sept. 4 and Madera on Sept. 5. Girls golf competes in a league tournament on Sept. 8, while girls tennis enters a tournament Sept. 5–6 and plays Orcutt on Sept. 9. Girls volleyball meets San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep on Sept. 4, while boys water polo hosts Arroyo Grande the same day. Girls water polo plays in a tournament Sept. 5–6 and hosts San Luis Obispo on Sept. 10. Cross country also runs on Sept. 6.

The Atascadero girls volleyball team continued to show strong form this week, remaining unbeaten with a 3-0 victory over Cabrillo on Wednesday, Aug. 27. The Greyhounds won the sets 25-22, 25-18, 25-21, highlighted by standout performances from Ezri Karp and Hailey Talley, who recorded eight kills each. Kiera Armstrong contributed 12 assists, while Naya Broadwater added four aces from the service line, helping Atascadero improve its record to 6-0.

However, the Greyhounds faced a tougher challenge the following day. On Thursday, Aug. 28, Atascadero dropped a 3-1 match to Arroyo Grande, marking their first loss after a strong start to the season.

Atascadero High School football takes on Roosevelt on Sept. 5, while girls golf meets Gonzales/Salinas on Sept. 4 and Bakersfield on Sept. 9. Girls tennis plays St. Joseph on Sept. 4 and Nipomo on Sept. 9, and girls volleyball faces Righetti on Sept. 4 and Lompoc on Sept. 9. Girls water polo hosts Sierra Pacific on Sept. 4 before heading to the Sanger Tournament Sept. 5–6, while cross country also competes Sept. 6.

The Templeton football team pulled off its first win of the season on Friday, Aug. 29, edging Monache High School 32-31 at Granite Hills High School. This Friday, the boys will face Coalinga in another non-league game away from home.

In girls volleyball, the Eagles opened their season on Aug. 19 with a 3-1 home victory over Cabrillo, highlighted by a dominant 25-11 second set. Templeton then fell 3-0 to Santa Ynez on Aug. 21 and faced Lompoc on Sept. 2, though results were not available at press time.

The Eagles return to the court Thursday, Sept. 4, with freshman, junior varsity, and varsity matches against Shafter and Lemoore on Sept. 9. Girls tennis plays Santa Ynez on Sept. 4 and Mission Prep on Sept. 9, and cross country competes Sept. 6.

