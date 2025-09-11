Templeton dominates Coalinga, Paso Robles drops to 0-3, and Atascadero slips against Roosevelt with new challenges ahead this Friday

Feature Image: Templeton High’s Tyler Cunningham (20) carries the ball in a recent game against Monache on Aug. 29. The Eagles are 3-0 after a 47-14 win over Coalinga on Sept. 5. Photo Courtesy of THS Football

NORTH COUNTY — Last Friday brought mixed results for North County football. Paso Robles extended its losing streak with a loss to Madera, while Templeton broke through with a dominant win over Coalinga. Atascadero couldn’t repeat last year’s success against Roosevelt, with an on-the-road loss. This Friday, Sept. 12, all three teams are back in action: Paso Robles hosts Righetti, Templeton travels to Gonzales, and Atascadero faces South in Bakersfield.

The Greyhounds couldn’t repeat last year’s magic on Friday, Sept. 5, falling 26-14 to Roosevelt. After last season’s 35-27 win over the Rough Riders, Atascadero came up short this time, dropping its record to 1-1. Roosevelt stays perfect at 2-0.

Looking ahead, the Greyhounds hit the road to face South on Friday, Sept. 12, hoping to bounce back and get their season back on track.

Atascadero High athletes have a packed week ahead with competitions across multiple sports. Girls golf takes on San Luis Obispo on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. and heads to a tournament on Sept. 15. Girls tennis faces Lemoore on Sept. 11 and Righetti on Sept. 16. Girls volleyball plays Santa Ynez on Sept. 11, competes in the Madera Varsity Tournament Sept. 12–13, the Mission Prep JV Tournament on Sept. 13, and battles Templeton on Sept. 16. Boys water polo enters the Golden West Tournament Sept. 12–13 before hosting Arroyo Grande on Sept. 16, while girls water polo competes in the Arroyo Grande Tournament Sept. 12–13 and also faces Arroyo Grande on Sept. 16. Cross country rounds out the week at the Morro Bay Invitational on Sept. 13.

The Bearcats are still searching for their first win of the season after falling 42-28 to Madera on Friday, Sept. 5. The Coyotes proved tough again, handing Paso Robles another loss despite a hard-fought effort. Star rusher Anthony Estrada was nearly unstoppable for Madera, piling up 182 yards and three touchdowns, while QB Elias Mena added another 247 yards through the air. The Bearcats (0-3) now turn their focus to Righetti on Sept. 12, hoping to flip the script. Righetti currently holds a 1-2 record for the season.

Paso Robles High kicks off a full week of athletic action across the board. Girls golf heads to a tournament on Sept. 15 before facing Righetti on Sept. 17. Girls tennis plays St. Joseph on Sept. 11 and Pioneer Valley on Sept. 16. Girls volleyball takes on Santa Maria on Sept. 11 and Morro Bay on Sept. 16. Boys and girls water polo both compete in the Golden West Tournament Sept. 12–13, then host Cabrillo on Sept. 17. Cross country also hits the trails Sept. 13 at the Morro Bay Invitational.

The Eagles soared high on Friday, Sept. 5, rolling past Coalinga with a statement 47-14 victory. Colby Sims lit up the field with 177 receiving yards and a career-high three touchdowns, while quarterback Colter Tannehill kept the momentum flying with 246 yards and three TD passes of his own. With the win, Templeton improves to 2-1 and heads into this week’s matchup at Gonzales looking to keep their winning ways alive.

This week also marks homecoming week for the Eagles. Prior to the big game Friday night against Gonzales, you can catch the Homecoming Parade from 2 to 3:15 p.m. throughout Downtown Templeton.

Templeton High athletics are in full swing this week with a busy lineup of events. Girls volleyball takes on Arroyo Grande on Sept. 11 and Atascadero on Sept. 16, with freshmen, JV, and varsity matches at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. respectively. Girls tennis plays Arroyo Grande on Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. and travels to St. Joseph on Sept. 16. The girls golf team competes against Nipomo on Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. before heading to a tournament on Sept. 15. Meanwhile, cross country hits the course Sept. 13 with times and locations to be announced.

