Seasoned educator and former NCAA champion brings leadership and passion to Bearcat athletics for the 2025-26 school year

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Susank as the new athletic director for Paso Robles High School, beginning with the 2025-26 school year.

Susank brings a wealth of experience in educational leadership and student development to his new role. Most recently, he served as principal at Mission College Preparatory in San Luis Obispo. Prior to that, he held the position of assistant principal for academic affairs at Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield. He was a classroom teacher at both Foothill High School in Bakersfield and at Garces Memorial, where he also coached both football and track. In college,Susank was an NCAA national champion and three-time All-American in the hammer throw for Claremont McKenna College.

“Michael Susank is a dynamic leader with a deep understanding of how athletics contribute to a student’s overall growth and success,” said PRHS Principal Megan Fletcher. “His background in both academics and student life, combined with his passion for sports, makes him the ideal person to lead our athletic program into the future.”

Susank is dedicated to ensuring that Paso Robles High School athletes have a rewarding and inclusive experience. He believes strongly in the values of teamwork, perseverance, and school pride — qualities that are fostered through participation in high school athletics. His leadership will focus on strengthening the athletic program, promoting sportsmanship, and encouraging student engagement at all levels.

“I am honored to join the Paso Robles High School community,” said Susank. “High school athletics provide students with invaluable lessons both on and off the field. I’m excited to support our outstanding coaches, student-athletes, and families as we build a program that reflects the spirit and excellence of Bearcat Nation.”

Paso Robles High School looks forward to welcoming Susank and benefiting from his experience, leadership, and vision for a thriving athletic department.

