TEMPLETON — The Central Coast Tennis Classic is set to return Sept. 22–28, at the Templeton Tennis Ranch, showcasing some of the brightest rising stars on the WTA and ITF World Tours. The $60,000 tournament is part of the USTA Pro Circuit and offers valuable world ranking points, making it a key stop for players aiming to climb the professional ranks.

Since its 2017 debut, the Classic has been a launchpad for players who have gone on to shine on the global stage. Tournament alums include Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend, Ashlyn Krueger, and McCartney Kessler — all of whom are competing at this year’s U.S. Open. Templeton Tennis Ranch President and GM Chris Fouquet noted that each Grand Slam typically features 75 to 80 former CCTC competitors in singles, doubles, and mixed draws.

“It’s always fun to look up and track our former players and to see them rising in the rankings and progressing at the world’s biggest tennis tournaments,” Fouquet said. “The Central Coast Tennis Classic offers such a unique opportunity to watch, up close, some of the players who may one day be the next superstars of women’s tennis.”

One standout alum is Taylor Townsend, who captured the CCTC singles title in 2023 while working to improve her singles ranking. Just two years later, Townsend is ranked No. 75 in the world and holds the World No. 1 doubles ranking, having won Wimbledon in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2025.

The weeklong tournament will feature singles and doubles matches, along with community engagement opportunities and a chance for fans to experience world-class tennis in an intimate, local setting. Tickets start at $25 and are available at centralcoasttennisclassic.com

