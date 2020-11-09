SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will be performing roadway slope repair on Prefumo Canyon Road near milepost 3.5 in San Luis Obispo.

Work will begin Thursday, Nov. 12. Work will continue through mid-December between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Refer to the map for specific location.

Road damage was due to a series of storms that occurred January through March 2017. The work will include reconstructing and revegetating the failed slope embankment and repaving a section of the road.

Construction signs will be placed in advance of the work to notify the traveling public. For the safety of the public and the workers, traffic on Prefumo Canyon Road will be subject to one-way controls with flaggers as required for each phase of the work. Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans due to potential delays.

David Crye General Engineering Contractor, Inc., of Morro Bay, has been awarded the contract in the amount of $206,127 to perform the work. The project is funded by San Luis Obispo County Road Maintenance funds and is partially reimbursed by theFederal Emergency Management Agency.

For more information, contact Jimmy Tomac at 805-781-4476.

