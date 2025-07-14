NIPOMO — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16‑year‑old Navada Austin, an at‑risk teen reported missing from her Nipomo residence on July 10. She was last seen leaving the area around 11:15 a.m. that day.

Navada is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair, and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and carrying a black backpack. She also has a nose ring.

Authorities say Navada may have been spotted in San Miguel and Santa Maria, reportedly in the company of a white male teen, and she may be attempting to travel to Washington state.

Anyone with information on Navada’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division immediately at (805) 781‑4500

Like this: Like Loading...