PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is rolling out expanded services for Paso Robles residents beginning Monday, August 11, following the results of the 2025 Short Range Transit Plan.

Key service additions include:

Saturday Service for Route A, joining Route B to provide full city coverage in both directions, Monday through Saturday.

New school “tripper” service for Paso Robles High School and Lewis Middle School, including transportation from San Miguel, timed to school bell schedules.

A new Route 9 evening express trip, leaving SLO at 5:15 p.m. and arriving in Paso Robles at 6:12 p.m. and San Miguel at 6:26 p.m.

“Transit is an essential service that brings people to their jobs, schools, medical services and more,” says RTA Executive Director Geoff Straw. “These schedule changes come as a result of responding to the needs of this community. Doubling the amount of service on Saturday helps to streamline that service and increases efficiency. And while the Paso Robles School District is challenged to provide transportation, the new school tripper service will play a critical role in helping families get their students to school. For the north county riders who commute to the south, the new northbound express trip home saves valuable time.”

advertisement

For route details and trip planning assistance, visit slorta.org

Like this: Like Loading...