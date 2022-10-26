Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 17, 2022

01:11— Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Country Club Dr. for Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223242

advertisement

10:39— Miguel Angel Obleadavila, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3300 block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223243

14:51— Zackary David Schultzcooks, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of 20th St. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 223245

October 18, 2022

00:23— Evelyn Katharinia Yciano, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and S. River Rd. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223252

00:57— Chad Clayton Swanson, of Paris, CA, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 20th St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223253

08:56— Travis Brandon Yanez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223255

00:00— Juan Jose Romerobenitez, of Avenal, CA, was summoned/cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 223256

13:46— Abel Sierra, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 900 block of Park St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223260

19:36— Richard Lee Harris, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Vine St. and 15th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223265

22:30— Jason Lynn Allen, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 2800 block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223268

22:58— Benjamin Mykel Knudson Himie, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 24th St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Bench Warrant [978.5PC]; Case no. 223269

October 19, 2022

10:04— Fernando Saucedo, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 300 block of 24th St. for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223274

22:13— Scott Stanley Canizales, of Bonita, CA, was on-view arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223276

October 20, 2022

02:26— Ana Estrela Pachecofrancisco, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of South River Rd. and Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223278

18:01— Juan Uribetungui, was on-view arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 18th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223282

04:16— Maurilio Martinezgarcia, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 1600 block of Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223279

October 21, 2022

01:13— Jacob Joseph Hamby, of Templeton was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S] POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 223284

09:53— Christopher Boerner, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSES, OR USE TEAR GAS FOR ANY PURPOSE OTHER THAN SELF-DEFENSE [22810(A)PC]; Case no. 223289

09:57— Evelyn Katharinia Yciano, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Alamo Creek Terrace for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 223289

20:06— Charles Jeremiah Thomas Kalin, of Atascadero was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC]; Case no. 223293

October 22, 2022

0— Matthew Thomas Smith, of Atascadero was on-view arrested on the corner of Park St. and 9th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223294

01:51— Jose Angel Uzeta, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223296

01:44— Victor Romero Christopher, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Pine St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223295

02:53— Raul Cueva Martinez, of San Miguel was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223297

11:16— Fransico Chavez Esmeraldo, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 170 block of Pacific Ave. for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 223299

13:39— Tanisha Marie McDaniel, of Paso Robles was arrested for PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 223300

17:15— Lucia Limas, of Nipomo, was taken into custody on the corner of Creston Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223303

October 23, 2022

00:10— Bryson Gardner, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Riverside Ave. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 223306

03:22— Elmer Lune Amillano, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 223307

13:06— Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC]; Case no. 223308

15:05— Jonah Christopher Hontos, of San Diego was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 223311

16:03— Angel Chavez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 223313

20:08— Victor Fuentesflores, of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 16th St. for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 223317

Atascadero Police Department

October 17, 2022

06:42— Luis Alberto Banuelos, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of El Bordo Ave. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 222655

10:54— Ryan Richard Musgrave, 48, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Traffic Way and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 222657

11:17— Alan Wayne Duniven, 62, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222658

October 18, 2022

15:30— Rayford Dee Bowles, 54, of Santa Margarita was cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222668

17:00— Martin Daniel Camposmuniz, 38, of Atascadero was cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222667

17:47— Alicia Marie Benavidez, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 7400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 222669

October 19, 2022

15:57— Lauren Yvonne Osuna, 28, of Atascadero was booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], FAIL STOP LINE/ETC AT RED [21453(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)]; Case no. 222680

October 20, 2022

18:20— Juan Abriel Cambraymiranda, 41, of San Luis Obispo was booked for AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR WITH A FOREIGN OBJECT [269(A)(5)], SEX PEN W/FORCE/ETC -14 [289(A)(1)(B)]; Case no. 222651

October 21, 2022

08:21— Heriberto Salazarperez, 30, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222695

15:38— Darlene Marion Moore, 62, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222699

October 22, 2022

01:49— George Anthony Leftrich, 53, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DISPLAY ON VEHICLE/PRESENT TO OFFICER UNLAWFUL REGISTRATION [4462.5]; Case no. 222705

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...