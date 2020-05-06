March 29, 2020

20:16 — DAVID VALENTE HOLQUIN of Victorville booked and released for Possession of Specified Controlled Substance [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-0796

April 3, 2020

16:50 — JOEL ALEXANDER SOLONIUK, transient, booked and released for Petty Theft [484(A)PC]; Case no. 20-0813

April 4, 2020

15:07 — JOEL ALEXANDER SOLONIUK, transient, booked and released for Disorderly Conduct/Drunk in Public [647(F)PC]; Case No. 20-0821

April 7, 2020

20:50 — OSCAR ROMERO of Paso Robles arrested for Local Felony Warrant; Case no. 20-0835

23:28 — MAX OPPENAU of Paso Robles turned over to parent for Driving Under the Influnce of Alcohol [23152(A)VC], DUI Alcohol/0.08 Percent [23152(B)VC], Carrying a Concealed Firearm in Vehicle [25400(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 20-0836

April 10, 2020

14:07 — JEOBANI CARLOS CABRERA of Shandon booked and release for a Local Misdemeanor Warrant; Case no. 163466

April 18, 2020

08:03 — KATHLEEN DEJONGH of San Miguel booked and released for Driving Under the Influence of Any Drug [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 20-0878

11:46 — ENRIQUE MONTANO AGUILAR of Visalia booked and released for Possession of Specified Controlled Substance [11377(A)H&S], Willfully Resisting, Delaying, Obstructing a Peace Officer [148(A)(1)PC], Impersonate: Make Other Liable [529(A)(3)PC]; Case no. 20-0880

April 20, 2020

22:31 — MATTHEW JAMES JOHNSON of Glendora turned over to parent for being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-0895

April 22, 2020

17:02 — KENNETH ANTHONY BELL of Paso Robles booked and released for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol [23152(A)VC], DUI Alcohol/0.08 Percent [23152(B)VC]; Case No. 19-2919-2

April 23, 2020

23:28 — PRENTICE DURRELL BOOKER of Paso Robles booked and released for Local Misdemeanor Warrant, Possession of Narcotics for Sale [11378H&S], Sale/Manufacture of Controlled Substance [11379H&S]; Case no. 20-0912

April 25, 2020

00:18 — ABELARDO CISNEROS of Paso Robles booked and released for Possession of Unlawful Paraphernalia [11364(A)H&S], being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance [11550(A)H&S], Possession of Prescription Pills [11375(B)(2)H&S], Possession of Narcotics for Sale [11378H&S], Sale/Manufacture of Controlled Substance [11379H&S], Possession/Purchase for Sale of a Narcotic/Controlled Substance [11351H&S], Unlawful Transportation/Sale of a Narcotic [11352(A)H&S], Local Misdemeanor Warrant; Case no. 20-0919

00:23 — DELILAH YAMILETT LOPEZ MORENO of Paso Robles booked and released for Possession of Specified Controlled Substance [11377(A)H&S], being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance [11550(A)H&S], Possession of Unlawful Paraphernalia [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. unavailable

April 27, 2020

00:39 — DARRYL ALLAN of Atascadero arrested at In-N-Out Burger for Robbery [211PC], being Armed with Intent to Commit a Felony [25800(A)PC], Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person/Vehicle [25850(A)PC], Altering a Firearm ID Mark [23900PC], Possession of Metal Knuckles [21810PC], Possession of Controlled Substance with Firearm [11370.1H&S], and Forcibly Taking a Victim to Another Place [207(A)PC]; Case no. 20-0s930

April 28, 2020

16:57 — ANTHONY DOMINICK ALLEVA of Vero Beach, Fla. arrested for Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with Female Under 18 [261.5PC], Human Trafficking for Sexual Exploitation [236.1(B)PC]; Case no. 20-0934

April 30, 2020

06:09 — DYLAN GABRIEL LARA ALONZO of Paso Robles booked and released for Driving Under the Influence of Any Drug [23152(F)VC], Driving on Suspended/Revoked Drivers License [14601.1(A)VC], Possession/Purchase for Sale of a Narcotic/Controlled Substance [11351H&S], Unlawful Transportation/Sale of Narcotic [11352(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-0946

14:58 — CHARLES BRANDON BENNETT of Atascadero booked and released for Possession of Specified Controlled Substance [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 20-0962

May 2, 2020

14:47 — THOMAS ARTHUR ANDERSEN of Paso Robles turned over to parent for Possession of Specified Controlled Substance [11377(A)H&S], Possession of Unlawful Paraphernalia [11364(A)H&S], and Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-0962

May 3, 2020

19:50 — HECTOR AARON MORA YANEZ of Los Angeles booked and released for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol [23152(A)VC], DUI Alcohol/0.08 Percent [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-0969

NOTE: This list is submitted to The Paso Robles Press from the local police departments, and will be temporarily posted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related