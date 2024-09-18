Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 9

01:00 — Oscar Reyesdiaz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 Block of Creston Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 243107

11:59 — Robin Guzman, of King City was on view arrest on the corner of Cottonwood and Cedarwood Dr. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], Case no. 243112

advertisement

13:14 — Dawn Marie May Brown, of Porterville was on view arrest on the 2300 Block of Theatre Dr. for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 243113

15:43 — Larry Edward Hite, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 Block of Stoney Creek Rd. for VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 243115

19:50 — Veronica Marie Madonna, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd. and Nickerson Dr. for FELON IN POSSESSION OF AMMUNITION [30305(A)(1)PC], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 243121

21:33 — Eduardo Jimenez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 243123

22:27 — Jose Jesus Murillo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 Block of Cottonwood Cir. for TRANSPORTATION OR SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11379(A)HS], POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 243124

22:51 — Roger Sanchez Corona, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1800 Block of Cottonwood Cir. for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 243124

September 10

00:00 — Daniel Garciaflores, of Paso Robles, Case no. 243134

September 11

00:17 — Kasey William Caraway, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Park St. for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 243137

11:07 — Matthew David Ellis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 9th and Spring Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 243140

12:30 — Chelsea Dawn Burch, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1800 Block of Spring St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 243142

18:59 — Shari Ann Robertscordrey, of Carmel Valley for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 243138

18:59 — Daniel Russell Moore, of Parkfield for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 243138

21:09 — Adrian Israel Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 80 Block of Cary St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 243151

20:49 — Angel Gabriel Reyna, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2200 Block of Theatre Dr. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO ANY OTHER PEACE OFFICER [148.9(B)PC], Case no. 243150

September 12

18:51 — Harold Louis Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of 13th St. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], PROBATION VIOLATION [1203.2(A)PC], Case no. 243160

01:48 — Abimael Ortiz Ayala, of Oceano was on view arrest on the corner of 1st and Oak St. for

POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 243153

September 13

09:52 — Juan Salcedoespinoza, of Stockton was on view arrest on the 2100 Block of Riverside Ave. for VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 243163

13:49 — Ramona Mae Williams, of Lockwood was taken into custody on the 1500 Block of Riverside Ave. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 243168

23:26 — Christopher Dale Chandler, of Paso Robles for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 243175

23:06 — Javier Penafortavila, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 Block of Creston Rd. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 243177

September 14

00:51 — Destiny Faith Avaloslopez, of Tulare County was on view arrest on the 2200 Block of 12th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 243179

00:19 — Luis Miguel Dominguez Bernal, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th and Riverside for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 243178

07:50 — Steven Matthew French, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 101 NB and Spring St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 243181

17:41 — Annalycia Yesenia Martinez, of San Miguel was on view arrest for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 243189

18:50 — Roberto Ciro Villalovos Jr., of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 2100 Block of Spring St. for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], Case no. 243189

19:29 — Jesse Torres, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 Block of Oak St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 243193

September 15

02:01 — Keviyes Semaj Edwards, of Sacramento was on view arrest on the corner of 24th and Park Streets for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 243195

02:01 — Kevanay Michelle Butler, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the corner of 24th and Park Streets for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 243195

02:27 — Brian Keith Dellosso, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1500 Block of Via Arroyo Dr. For DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 243196

13:38 — Audrey Bridget Michelson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 Block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 243200

22:30 — Ismael Lopezcuellar, of Paso Robles for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 243205

Atascadero Police Department

September 10

19:48 —Richard Shaunte Stevenson was arrested on the 2900 Block of Paseo Del Lago for STALKING [646.9(A)PC], Case no. 241551

September 11

03:11 — Jamie Wallace Pitts was arrested on the 9400 Block of El Bordo Ave. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 241553

17:51 — Lee Alan Collins was arrested on the 9300 Block of Pismo Ave. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 241557

September 12

09:09 — Jacob David Jamison was arrested on the 7100 Block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 241561

10:33 — Kimberly Sue Johnson was arrested on the corner of 101 SB and Morro Rd. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 241562

10:46 — Shane Christopher McSeveney Johnson was arrested on the corner of 101 SB and Morro Rd. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 241562

15:59 — Linda Michelle Macarthur was arrested on the 6100 Block of Olmeda Ave. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241564

September 14

01:18 — Edson Perez was arrested on the 2000 Block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 241576

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...