Atascadero Police Department

September 14, 2020

00:32— Shane Christopher Mcseveneyjohnson of Templeton was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202163

00:36— Edward Glenn Hash, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS]; Case no. 202163

00:38— Jesse Ray Easterday, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC]; Case no. 202163

11:13— David Michael Hull of Atascadero was booked for EVADING PEACE OFFICER [2800.1VC], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202165

11:13— Miguel Angel Palafoxmontes of Atascadero was booked for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202165

22:02— Brad Lee Catlett of Atascadero was booked for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378HS]; Case no. 202175

September 15, 2020

21:55— Christopher Joseph Tibbetts of Atascadero was cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)ATMC]; Case no. 202186

21:55— Jacqueline Sue Garmon, transient, was cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)ATMC]; Case no. 202186

23:01— Eugene David Mellish of Paso Robles was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202187

September 16, 2020

00:00— Nichole Amarie Fair of Atascadero was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202193

09:54— Desiree Rose Bond, transient, was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202188

11:49— John Carlos Yanez, transient, was booked for FALSE PERSONATION OF ANOTHER [529(A)(3)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202189

22:40— Hillary Ann Hurley, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], POSSESS IN VEH/CARRY/TRANSFER SWITCHBLADE [21510PC]; Case no. 202198

September 17, 2020

00:44— Daniel Grant Quick, transient, was booked for LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 202199

09:06— Jesse Ray Easterday, transient, was cited for UTILITY SERVICE THEFT [498(B)PC]; Case no. 202202

15:27— Hillery Ann Hurley of Paso Robles was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202210

September 18, 2020

15:46— Karyn Marie Peterson of Atascadero was booked for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 202215

September 19, 2020

11:28— Gabriel Valanty Netz of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], JAYWALKING [21955VC]; Case no. 202220

13:00— Julie Kay Thompson, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202221

September 20, 2020

16:22— Raymond Bobby Williams of Atascadero was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202226

