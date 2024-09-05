Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.





Paso Robles Police Department

August 25

00:21 — Bulmaro Bucioruiz, of Vista was on view arrest on the corner of Vine and 2nd Streets for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242923

August 26

10:37 — Frank Luis Reyes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 Block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242936

advertisement

12:12 — Raymond George Bullus, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1800 Block of North River Rd. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S],

POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242939

15:37 — Jason Anthony Horning, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Creston and Niblick Roads for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242940

16:41 — Raymon George Bullus, of Atascadero for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S],

POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242941

19:52 — Matthew Troy McBean, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 700 Block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242945

00:09 — Lorena Eunice Arvizu, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 300 Block of Primrose Ln. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 242949

August 27

21:04 — Hilario Delacruznava, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 Block of Creston Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242946

08:11 — Aureliano Avino Dejesus, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 16th and Vine Streets for DRIVING WITH A LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR A DUI [14601.2(A)VC], VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242950

09:01 — Rebecca Ann Hurl, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 Block of Black Oak Dr. for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242951

10:30 — Douglas William Freeman, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Rt 46 W and Arbor Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242953

14:03 — Benjamin Mykel Knudson Himle, of Paso Robles was taken into custody for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242957

17:36 — Alexis Mendoza, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 600 Block of Creston Rd. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242959

23:24 — Hector Ruizalvizar, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2300 Block of Park St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242960

August 28

00:27 — Oscar Ramirez Flores, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3200 Block of Park St. for for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242961

11:43 — Candido Herrerasoriano, of Creston was on view arrest on the corner of Oak Hill and N. River Roads for DRIVING WITH A LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR A DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 242965

13:29 — Michael Lawrence Haller, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 1200 Block of Ysabel Ave. for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242966

August 29

09:18 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 Block of Riverside for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242972

16:04 — Tye Dennis Goodwin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Montebello Oaks and Kleck for STALKING IN VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER OR ANY OTHER COURT ORDER [646.9(B)PC], VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 242975

20:17 — Felipe Partida Moreno, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 Block of Creston Rd. for TRESPASS: UNLAWFULLY OCCUPYING PROPERTY [602(M)PC], Case no. 242982

22:38 — Eric Nicholas Zollo, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2200 Block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242983

00:00 — Elmer Rosendo Quiterio Jr., of Paso Robles for DRIVING WITH A LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR A DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 242973

August 30

15:10 — Amy Ann Hartman, of Santa Margarita for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 242992

15:46 — Derrell Gene Cotton, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242991

15:55 — Audrey Bridget Michelson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 Block of Riverside Ave. for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 242993

17:32 — Harold Louis Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 Block of Park St. for TRESPASS: REFUSAL TO LEAVE AFTER BEING INFORMED TO [602(T)(1)PC], Case no. 242995

20:45 — Ricardo Gutierrez, of Paso Robles for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 242996

01:24 — David Santiagogonzalez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Park and 12th Streets for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 242998

August 31

01:24 — David Santiagogonzalez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Park and 12th Streets for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242999

08:54 — Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Creston Rd. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 243000

September 1

03:42 — Braiden Kern Vandegrift, of Paso Robles for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 243005

02:40 — Modesto Chavezgarcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Appaloosa and Palomino for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF DRUGS WHILE ARMED [11370.1(A)HS], Case no. 243004

02:40 — Rufino Avilatranquillano, of Shannon was on view arrest on the corner of Appaloosa and Palomino for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 243004

17:36 — Marcus Tanner Bolton, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 Block of Country Club Dr. for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(B)(1)PC], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/POLICE/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)PC], Case no. 243010

17:36 — Prentice Durrell Booker Jr., of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 Block of Country Club for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 243011

Atascadero Police Department

August 26

04:46 — Jonathan Michael Imig was arrested on the 4100 Block of Arizona Ave. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 241450

August 27

00:28 — Chad James Castorena was arrested on the 7200 Block of El Camino Real for FALSE IDENTIFICATION [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 241459

23:57 — Madeline Gail Angelotti was arrested on the 2600 Block of La Gracia Cir. for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 240491

23:57 — Madeline Gail Angelotti was arrested on the 2600 Block of La Gracia Cir. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 241465

August 28

13:03 — Carlos Arteaga was arrested on the 8200 Block of El Camino Real for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)PC], Case no. 241466

20:35 — Jeffrey Robert Briggs was arrested on the corner of San Anselmo and Estrada Ave. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 241468

August 29

12:58 — Scott Douglas Koslowski was arrested on the 6000 Block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 241470

14:08 — Daniel Aguirre was arrested on the 5500 Block of El Camino Real for SEND/SELL/ETC OBSCENE MATTER DEPICTING MINOR [311.1(A)], Case no. 232464

August 30

08:20 — Andre William Schaeffer was arrested on the 8200 Block of El Camino Real for TRESPASS: REFUSING OR FAILING TO LEAVE UPON REQUEST BY PEACE OFFICER FOR OWNER [602(O)(1)PC], Case no. 241474

August 31

09:47 — Geoffrey Paul Kleinhample was arrested on the 7700 Block of Morro Rd. for ELDER ABUSE [368(B)(1)PC], Case no. 241490

20:23 — Miguel Ángel Luna was arrested on the 8500 Block of El Camino Real for SOLICITING LEWD CONDUCT IN PUBLIC [647(A)PC], Case no. 241494

19:01 — Kenneth Robert Reece was arrested on the 9400 Block of El Bordo Ave. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], Case no. 241500

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...