Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.
Paso Robles Police Department
August 19
00:49 — Audrey Bridget Michelson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 Black Oak Dr. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242851
10:04 — Andres De Jesus Sernarosalez, of Oceano for VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 242853
21:38 — Shelby Kay Blank, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3300 Block of Spring St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242860
22:12 — Angelica Monique Smith, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 2700 Block of Black Oak Dr. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242861
August 20
07:41 — Felipe Partida Moreno, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 242862
10:37 — Timothy Ray Maloney, of Tulare was on view arrest on the 400 Block of Pine St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], Case no. 242867
15:59 — Harold Louis Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 Block of Park St. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242871
17:13 — Sergio Abraham Vazquezperez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 28th and Oak Streets for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242872
19:29 — Larry Edward Hite, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 32nd and Spring Streets for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211PC], INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DAMAGING A COMMUNICATION DEVICE WTIH INTENTION TO PREVENT HELP [591.5PC], Case no. 242825
21:20 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 Block of Black Oak Dr. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242874
21:51 — Ross Newman Irot, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 Block of Black Oak Dr. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242875
August 21
15:46 — Michael Eugene Harris, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 Block of Black Oak Dr. for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242880
19:01 — Kerastin Dawnyelle Abron, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Alamo Creek for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 242882
19:25 — Talee Crespin, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Alamo Creek for
ABANDONMENT AND NEGLECT OF CHILDREN [273A(A)PC], Case no. 242882
August 22
15:14 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 Block of Riverside for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242890
14:07 — Taylor Diane King, of Paso Robles was take into custody on the 2100 Block of Riverside Ave. for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC],
UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], PROBATION VIOLATION [1203.2(A)PC], Case no. 242889
14:09 — Vyron Fontaine Pennywell, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2100 Block of Riverside Ave. for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER [290(B)PC], Case no. 242889
19:43 — Basilio Mejia Pacheco, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2000 Block of Riverside Ave. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242893
22:09 — Glenn Kinford, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 12th and Vine Streets for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 242894
August 23
09:26 — Michael Andre Monette Larry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 Block of Spring St. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242897
19:13 — Aaron Michael Roth, of Paso Robles for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242908
23:12 — Henry Joel Gonzalez, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242912
21:40 — Erik Michael Skupien, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 13th and Paso Robles Streets for POSSESSION OF DRUGS WHILE ARMED [11370.1(A)HS], Case no. 242911
August 24
00:07 —Juan Antonio Esquivel, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 Block of Spring St. for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], Case no. 242913
11:22 — Paul Yciano Sr., of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Creston and Rambouillet Roads for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242915
13:55 — Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, of Paso Robles was taken into custody at Sherwood Park for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no 242917
20:01 — Christie Marie Asberry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 Block of 33rd Street for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], Case no. 242919
00:21 — Bulmaro Bucioruiz, of Vista for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273(A)PC], Case no. 242923
August 25
14:34 — Arturo Hernandezjuarez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Airport Rd. And RT 46 W for DRIVING WITH A LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR A DUI [14601.2(A)VC], HIT AND RUN [20002VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 242927
21:13 — Cord Davis Charlton, of Paso Robles for VIOLATING PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], PROBATION VIOLATION [1203.2(A)PC], Case no. 242932
Atascadero Police Department
August 19
23:28 — Robin Merritt Weza was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Morro Rd. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 241402
August 20
01:03 — Raul Preciado was arrested on the corner of Sycamore Rd. And Capistrano Ave. for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 241403
03:31 — Joseph Anthony Paramopanos was arrested on the 2600 Block of La Gracia Cir for OBSTRUCTION/RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69(A)PC], Case no. 241405
09:59 — Nacowa Marię Penner was arrested on the 5900 Block of East Mall for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], Case no. 241407
August 21
20:11 — Jason Scott Nogo was arrested on the corner of Sombrilla and Robles Avenues for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 241420
20:18 — Sierra Rose Fleming was arrested on the corner of Sombrilla and Robles Avenues for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 241420
20:29 — Darrell Devin King was arrested on the corner of Sombrilla and Robles Avenues for POSSESSION FOR SALE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351HS], Case no. 241420
August 22
12:35 — Benito Salinasrodriguez was arrested on the 7000 Block of El Camino Real for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], Case no. 241423
15:04 — Joseph Edward Pennington was arrested on the 6300 Block of Morro Rd. for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8PC], Case no. 241425
19:16 — Veronica Rochelle Paramo was arrested on the 5400 Block of Hermosilla Ave. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 241430
19:29 — Julian Ramon Gomez was arrested on the 5600 Block of West Mall for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], Case no. 241428
20:19 — Alan Wayne Duniven was arrested on the 5600 Block of West Mall for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 241428
August 23
20:46 — Albert Deonte Allen was arrested on the 6400 Block of El Camino Real for PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], Case no. 241434