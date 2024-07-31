Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.
Paso Robles Police Department
July 21
02:23 — Micheal Allen Walker, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the corner of 13th and Paso Robles Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242432
10:40 — Eric Randall Storey, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Niblick Rd. And Quarterhorse for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 242434
11:48 — Felipe Alejandro Rubio, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2900 Block of Spring St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242436
14:40 — Ashley Nicole Talbert, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Linda Circle for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242439
14:33 — Juan Maldonado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Park and 24th Streets for FALSE IDENTIFICATION [148.9(A)PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 242438
16:44 — Anatolino Garciamendoza, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1900 Block of N. River Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242440
July 22
07:18 — David Toral, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 600 Block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242446
11:18 — Rogelio Garciacruz, of Cambria was on view arrest on the corner of 28th and Spring Streets for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242448
14:04 — Patricia Ann Wahl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3000 Block of Riverside Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242451
21:20 — Michael Anthony Willhite, of Los Osos was on view arrest on the 2400 Block of Spring St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242461
23:55 — Jose D Hernandez Camacho, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 Block of Creston Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242464
July 23
00:42 — Andrea Marta Jacot, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 Block of 28th St. for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 242466
02:55 — Adan Francisco Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and HWY 101 SB On Ramp for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC],
OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 242467
10:00 — Kamakani Kalani Huihui, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 2100 Block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 242468
12:37 — Edgar Stanley Canales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 Block of 7th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242470
22:15 — Anthony Medinadelgado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 Block of Oak St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242483
21:40 — Aubree Rose Lopez, of Rio Linda was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of 13th St. for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242481
22:04 — Margaret Frances Ryan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 Block of Riverside Ave. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242482
July 24
00:22 — Kristen Leigh Shubin, of Los Osos was on view arrest on the 2400 Block of Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242485
08:35 — Seth Charles Terrazas, of Visalia was on view arrest on the 2800 Block of Riverside Ave. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242487
11:01 — Timothy Ray Maloney, of Tulare was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of 24th St. for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], IN PRESENCE OF SOMEONE BRANDISHING WEAPON OR FIREARM [417(A)(1)PC], Case no. 242490
11:56 — Edgar Stanley Canales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 Block of 34th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242491
July 25
00:32 — Hunter William Moore, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 20th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242501
01:01 — Christian Gerardo Camacho, of Reseda for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242502
00:15 — Joseph Anthony Mexia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of 24th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242500
10:03 — Edward Glenn Hash II, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242507
16:21 — Rebecca Ann Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring and 6th Streets for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]
POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242514
15:34 — Jorge Vargasmoreno, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1800 Block of Spring St. for PROBATION VIOLATION [1203.2(A)PC], Case no. 242513
21:12 — George Ashton Campbell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 Block of Nicklaus for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 242518
23:38 — Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Riverside Ave. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], Case no. 242522
17:16 — Felipe Dejesus Gaytan Jr., of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Ysabel Ave. for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 242515
01:23 — Miranda Marlene Sisemore, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Melody for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242524
July 26
09:39 — Ana Lopez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1500 Block of Creston Rd. for AGGRAVATED TRESPASS [602.5PC], Case no. 242527
15:05 — Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, of Paso Robles for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242530
18:07 — Jeannie Renee Speth, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 16th St. and Olive for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242532
00:00 — Oscar Perezreyes, of Paso Robles, Case no. 242531
23:27 — Ana M Lopezhernandez, of Paso Robles for TRESSPASS: REFUSING OR FAILING TO LEAVE UPON REQUEST BY OWNER OR PEACE OFFICER [602(O)PC], Case no. 242539
20:46 — Robert David Kortje II, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Black Oak Dr. And 24th St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 242533
July 27
12:50 — Juan Antonio Alvarezmorales, of Nipomo for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242540
14:42 — Senen Santiagoperez, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the corner of 21st and Spring Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242543
18:13 — Michael Andre Monette Larry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3300 Block of Spring St. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242547
17:40 — Catalino Sarmientohernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 12th and Spring Streets for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC],
BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242546
16:39 — Ana M Lopezhernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1500 Block of Creston Rd. for TRESPASS: CUTTING DOWN OR INJURING WOOD [602(A)PC], Case no. 242545
July 28
02:23 — Gabriel Hernandezgalvez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 Block of Park St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242553
03:51 — Lucero Aylin Hernandezmartinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 Block of Andrea Circle for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 242555
06:09 — Carmelo Mejiagonzalez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 Block of Alamo Creek Ter. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242557
06:06 — Ricardo Anduczarcuellar, of Paso Robles for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242556
09:42 — Isaul Montealegrehernandez, of Paso Robles for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242561
14:41 — Roger Sanchez Corona, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Katherine Cr. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242568
15:24 — Sergio Morenovasquez, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242569
Atascadero Police Department
July 22
00:41 — Christopher John Grazafy was arrested at 5800 Traffic Way for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 241214
July 23
01:40 — Luis Lopezuribe was arrested at 3800 El Camino Real for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 241220
July 24
01:19 — Mindy Jacoboperez was arrested on the corner of Montecito Ave. and El Camino Real for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 241227
04:20 — Jordan Alexander Correll was arrested at 9400 El Camino Real for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 241228
July 28
06:36 — Markell Joseph Adams was arrested on the corner of Navajo and Atascadero Avenues for BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 241254
16:53 — Jeremy Daniel Fike was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Curbaril Ave. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 241256