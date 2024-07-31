Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.





Paso Robles Police Department

July 21

02:23 — Micheal Allen Walker, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the corner of 13th and Paso Robles Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242432

10:40 — Eric Randall Storey, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Niblick Rd. And Quarterhorse for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 242434

11:48 — Felipe Alejandro Rubio, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2900 Block of Spring St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242436

14:40 — Ashley Nicole Talbert, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Linda Circle for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242439

14:33 — Juan Maldonado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Park and 24th Streets for FALSE IDENTIFICATION [148.9(A)PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 242438

16:44 — Anatolino Garciamendoza, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1900 Block of N. River Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242440

July 22

07:18 — David Toral, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 600 Block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242446

11:18 — Rogelio Garciacruz, of Cambria was on view arrest on the corner of 28th and Spring Streets for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242448

14:04 — Patricia Ann Wahl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3000 Block of Riverside Dr. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242451

21:20 — Michael Anthony Willhite, of Los Osos was on view arrest on the 2400 Block of Spring St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242461

23:55 — Jose D Hernandez Camacho, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 Block of Creston Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242464

July 23

00:42 — Andrea Marta Jacot, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 Block of 28th St. for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 242466

02:55 — Adan Francisco Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and HWY 101 SB On Ramp for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC],

OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 242467

10:00 — Kamakani Kalani Huihui, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 2100 Block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 242468

12:37 — Edgar Stanley Canales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 Block of 7th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242470

22:15 — Anthony Medinadelgado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 Block of Oak St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242483

21:40 — Aubree Rose Lopez, of Rio Linda was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of 13th St. for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242481

22:04 — Margaret Frances Ryan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 Block of Riverside Ave. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242482

July 24

00:22 — Kristen Leigh Shubin, of Los Osos was on view arrest on the 2400 Block of Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242485

08:35 — Seth Charles Terrazas, of Visalia was on view arrest on the 2800 Block of Riverside Ave. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242487

11:01 — Timothy Ray Maloney, of Tulare was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of 24th St. for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], IN PRESENCE OF SOMEONE BRANDISHING WEAPON OR FIREARM [417(A)(1)PC], Case no. 242490

11:56 — Edgar Stanley Canales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 Block of 34th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242491

July 25

00:32 — Hunter William Moore, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 20th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242501

01:01 — Christian Gerardo Camacho, of Reseda for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242502

00:15 — Joseph Anthony Mexia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of 24th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242500

10:03 — Edward Glenn Hash II, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242507

16:21 — Rebecca Ann Hurl, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring and 6th Streets for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]

POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242514

15:34 — Jorge Vargasmoreno, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1800 Block of Spring St. for PROBATION VIOLATION [1203.2(A)PC], Case no. 242513

21:12 — George Ashton Campbell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 Block of Nicklaus for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 242518

23:38 — Elijah Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Riverside Ave. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], Case no. 242522

17:16 — Felipe Dejesus Gaytan Jr., of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Ysabel Ave. for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 242515

01:23 — Miranda Marlene Sisemore, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Melody for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242524

July 26

09:39 — Ana Lopez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1500 Block of Creston Rd. for AGGRAVATED TRESPASS [602.5PC], Case no. 242527

15:05 — Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, of Paso Robles for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242530

18:07 — Jeannie Renee Speth, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 16th St. and Olive for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242532

00:00 — Oscar Perezreyes, of Paso Robles, Case no. 242531

23:27 — Ana M Lopezhernandez, of Paso Robles for TRESSPASS: REFUSING OR FAILING TO LEAVE UPON REQUEST BY OWNER OR PEACE OFFICER [602(O)PC], Case no. 242539

20:46 — Robert David Kortje II, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Black Oak Dr. And 24th St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 242533

July 27

12:50 — Juan Antonio Alvarezmorales, of Nipomo for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242540

14:42 — Senen Santiagoperez, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the corner of 21st and Spring Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242543

18:13 — Michael Andre Monette Larry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3300 Block of Spring St. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242547

17:40 — Catalino Sarmientohernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 12th and Spring Streets for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC],

BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242546

16:39 — Ana M Lopezhernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1500 Block of Creston Rd. for TRESPASS: CUTTING DOWN OR INJURING WOOD [602(A)PC], Case no. 242545

July 28

02:23 — Gabriel Hernandezgalvez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 Block of Park St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242553

03:51 — Lucero Aylin Hernandezmartinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 Block of Andrea Circle for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 242555

06:09 — Carmelo Mejiagonzalez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 Block of Alamo Creek Ter. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242557

06:06 — Ricardo Anduczarcuellar, of Paso Robles for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242556

09:42 — Isaul Montealegrehernandez, of Paso Robles for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242561

14:41 — Roger Sanchez Corona, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Katherine Cr. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242568

15:24 — Sergio Morenovasquez, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242569

Atascadero Police Department

July 22

00:41 — Christopher John Grazafy was arrested at 5800 Traffic Way for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 241214

July 23

01:40 — Luis Lopezuribe was arrested at 3800 El Camino Real for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 241220

July 24

01:19 — Mindy Jacoboperez was arrested on the corner of Montecito Ave. and El Camino Real for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 241227

04:20 — Jordan Alexander Correll was arrested at 9400 El Camino Real for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 241228

July 28

06:36 — Markell Joseph Adams was arrested on the corner of Navajo and Atascadero Avenues for BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 241254

16:53 — Jeremy Daniel Fike was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Curbaril Ave. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 241256

