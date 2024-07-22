Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 14, 2024

01:00 — Lennon Basurtoprado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 16th St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242336

01:59 — Estilmer O Lopezperez, of Oakland was on view arrest on the 2300 Block of Spring St. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242337

12:34 — Samuel I Gomez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 Block of Creston Rd. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 242338

12:01 — Edward Glenn Hash II, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 2000 Block of Theatre Dr. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242341

21:08 — Michael Andre Monette Larry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 Block of Spring St. for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 242349

12:34 — Ryan Lev Fitzpatrick, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and Meadowlark Roads for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242342

July 15, 2024

07:38 — Michael Brandon Reyes Sr., of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 Block of Spring St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242351

08:17 — Mariano Aquilarventura, was taken into custody on the 2800 Block of Salinas River for RECEIVING OR BUYING STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION [148.9(A)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242350

13:28 — Edgar Stanley Canales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1600 Block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242356

18:42 — Nathan Dean Williams, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 200 Block of San Augustine for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 242362

July 16, 2024

08:39 — Jason Anthony Horning, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242366

22:11 — John Dwayne Althof, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 Block of South Vine St. for DUI ALCOHOL & DRUGS [23152(G)VC], Case no. 242374

July 17, 2024

00:17 — Jesus Guadalupe Chavarria, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 Block of Riverside Ave. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242375

17:19 — Benjamin Jonathan McNew, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 Block of Crescent Oaks Way for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 242378

23:48 — Marisela Mariah Audelia Flores, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S],

WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242383

July 18, 2024

02:28 — Gail Marie Dicus, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 Block of Spring St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242384

04:26 — Michael Gray Johnson, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of 36th and Park Streets for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC],

WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242385

13:28 — Frank Luis Reyes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1600 Block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242391

16:19 — Ian Michael Metzler, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 18th and Oak Street for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242400

July 19, 2024

03:57 — Isaias Eliseo Sanchez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 Block of Oak St. for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 242405

00:56 — Matthew Ryan Ingwerson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at Carl’s Jr. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 242404

01:28 — Jason Boa Spencer, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2700 Block of Black Oak Dr. for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 242404

12:37 — Elmer Abisai Guerrero, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], Case no. 242408

12:39 — Nicole Cherylyn Clark, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel St. for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242408

July 20, 2024

00:16 — Iysley Anthony Mason, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th and Spring Streets for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242416

03:40 — Alexander Mercadosaavedra, of Cambria was on view arrest on the corner of Niblick and Rambouillet Roads for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242418

22:55 — Jeffrey Nicolas Monteiro, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. For DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242430

22:43 — Alexander Jovani Tabard, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Riverside and Gregory Avenues for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242429

23:48 — Nathaniel Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 21st St. and Riverside Ave. for DISTURBING THE PEACE WITH FIGHTING [415(1)PC], Case no. 242431

23:48 — Juan Jimenezvaldovinos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 21st St. and Riverside Ave. for DISTURBING THE PEACE WITH FIGHTING [415(1)PC], Case no. 242431

July 21, 2024

02:23 — Michael Allen Walker, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the corner of 13th and Paso Robles St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242432

11:48 — Felipe Alejandro Rubio, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2900 Block of Spring St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242436

14:40 — Ashley Nicole Talbert, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Linda Circle for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242439

Atascadero Police Department

July 15, 2024

02:19 — Brandon Scott Welch was arrested on 9400 El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 241169

July 17, 2024

13:34 — Jordan Ray France was arrested on 5599 Traffic Way for CAUSING FIRE OF STRUCTURE/FOREST LAND [452(C)PC], Case no. 241184

July 20, 2024

23:01 — Michael Joseph Espinoza was arrested on 10450 Morro Rd. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 241205

