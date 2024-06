Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 10, 2024

12:03 — Hector Ruizalvizar, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 Block of 28th St. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 241904

22:45 — Angelica Monique Smith, of Templeton was taken into custody on the corner of Hwy 101 SB and Hwy 46 E for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241907

23:52 — Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 Block of Creston Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 241908

June 11

13:19 — Juan Antonio Alvarezmorales, of Nipomo was taken into custody for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241913

21:10 — Kadie Dianę Kassir, of Paso Robles was on view arrest n the 1100 Block of Creston Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 241916

June 12

10:50 — Albert Julian Francis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 28th and Park Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241919

10:59 — Ricardo Pachecomedrano, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3100 Block of Spring St. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 241920

12:34 — Audrey Bridget Michelson, of Paso Robles was taken into custody for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241921

17:22 — Jennifer Ashley Delucas, of Atascadero for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241927

20:39 — Nicholas Allen Mueller, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for PROBATION VIOLATION [1203.2(A)PC], POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], Case no. 241931

21:19 — Luis Fernando Fariasvelasco, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Spring and 7th Streets for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], Case no. 241932

Juen 16, 2024

08:41 — Todd Eugene Wern, of Paso Robles, for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241934

09:39 — William Sprauge was on view arrest for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 241933

09:55 — Kenneth Arthur Frautschi, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 241935

11:32 — Sylvia Galvan, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2500 Block of Riverside Ave. for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 241937

00:43 — Cassandra Elizabeth Cole, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Theatre Dr and SR 46 W for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241938

13:55 — Kristine Cathleen Machado, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 500 Block of Queenanne Rd. for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], IDENTITY THEFT [530.5(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 241940

June 14, 2024

04:07 — Anthony Frank Sotello, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Rambouillet Rd. And Moody Ct. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241944

17:53 — Allene Michelle Head, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241956

20:43 — Moises Pacheconawa, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241959

June 15, 2024

04:06 — Jose Valentine Vargassanchez, of Paso Robles for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241962

07:09 — Emilio Garciamendoza, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of Golden Hill Rd and 46 E for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241963

12:35 — Armando Gonzalezmartinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 10th and Spring Streets for DRIVING WITH A LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR A DUI [14601.2(A)VC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241966

12:35 — Agustino Dominguez Martinez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 10th and Spring Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241966

16:00 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Black Oak Dr. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 241968

20:48 — Brandon James Andante, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Union Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241973

20:26 — Guillermo Memo Lopez, Jr., of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 Block of Creston Rd. For DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 241972

16:25 — Katelyn Marie Norman, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 Block of Creston Rd. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 241967

June 16, 2024

00:58 — Alton Sims III, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 1300 Block of 24th St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 241975

13:34 — Benjamin Mykel Knudson Himle, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel Ave. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 241978

Atascadero Police Department

June 10, 2024

20:56 — Elizabeth Arreola, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of El Camino Real and Del Rio Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 240964

June 12, 2024

22:10 — Justice Anika Busby, of Gonzales was on view arrest for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 240975

22:10 — Nayshawn Goldie Smith, of Gonzales was on view arrest for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211PC], Case no. 240975

June 13, 2024

14:04 — Steve Watkin, of Fresno was on view arrest for FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY [212.5PC], Case no. 240928

June 14, 2024

00:14 — Jonathan Michael Martinez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of San Gabriel Rd and E Front Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 240981

14:02 — Jason Dwayne Emfinger, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 8000 Block of El Camino Real for FORGING OR FALSIFYING VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4463(A)(1)VC], Case no. 240985

June 16, 2024

01:04 — Laionel Reyesvivas, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of CA-41 and Santa Ysabel Ave. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 240991

