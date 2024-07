Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 25, 2024

23:30 — Jorge Galvezrojas, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 Block of Branch Creek for FALSE IDENTIFICATION [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 242081

00:26 — Bobby Eugene McNure, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2600 Block of Riverside Ave. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242082

advertisement

07:32 — Micheal Eugene Harris, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 Block of 12th St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242084

12:04 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 Block of Riverside Ave. for TRESSPASS: REFUSING OR FAILING TO LEAVE UPON REQUEST BY OWNER OR PEACE OFFICER [602(O)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242086

12:45 — Frank Luis Reyes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Spring St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242087

13:58 — Corinne Elizabeth Silva, of Paso Robles was taken into custody at City Park for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242088

00:00 — Abdon Tolentino, of Paso Robles for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 242090

June 26, 2024

00:08 — Rafael Negrete Morales, of San Luis Obispo, was taken into custody on the corner of 11th and Park Streets for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 242092

07:00 — Jorge Luis Fernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 Block of Park St. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242094

11:05 — Jason Anthony Horning, of Paso Robles for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC], Case no. 242095

14:42 — Jeffrey Daniel Adams, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Black Oak Dr. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], Case no. 242098

23:17 — Phillip Darrin Welch, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 Block of Ysabel Ave. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242101

June 27, 2024

11:12 — Rebecca Ann Hurl, of Paso Robles for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242105

12:30 — Michael Eugene Harris, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1100 Block of Spring st. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], TRESPASS [602PC], PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 242102

14:13 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 Block of Riverside Ave. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 242107

15:43 — Nicolas J. Wayner, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2600 Block of Theater Dr. for ASSULT WITH A FIREARM [245(A)2PC], POSSESSION OF AN AUSALT WEAPON [30605(A)PC], SALE, USE OR POSSESSION OF SHORT-BARRELED RIFLES AND SAWED-OFF SHOTGUNS [33215PC], Case no. 242110

22:21 — Felipe Alejandro Rubio, of Atascadero for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY, ETC. [496(A)PC], Case no. 242115

22:21 — Felipe Alejandro Rubio, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Black Oak Dr. For RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 242108

21:46 — Ryan Lee Cunningham, Jr., of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Pine St. for DISTURBING THE PEACE WITH FIGHTING [415(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242114

21:46 — Damon Marcus Godfreycleveland, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Pine St. for DISTURBING THE PEACE WITH FIGHTING [415(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242114

June 28, 2024

12:05 — Anthony Austin Blum, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 11th and Park Streets for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 242123

18:15 — Cruz Javier Molina, of Paso Robles for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242126

June 29, 2024

00:52 — Johan Altamirano, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 242127

10:01 — Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)PC], Case no. 242129

10:23 — John Raymond Ybarra, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 800 Block of Pine St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], FELONY VIOLATIONS OF A COURT ORDER [166(C)(4)PC], Case no. 242130

12:56 — Terry Louis Snyder, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 242132

01:50 — Armando Chairezmorales, Jr., of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 Block of Pine St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242128

June 30, 2024

01:32 — Wyatt Warnars, of Salinas for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 242138

02:36 — Juan Macariohernandez, of Santa Maria was on view arrest for DUI ALCOHOL & DRUGS [23152(G)VC], Case no. 242139

08:16 — Katrina Renee Imig, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 Block of Niblick Rd. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 242142

09:58 — Brianna Helene Hiemstra, of Paso Robles for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 242143

13:56 — Hue Wilson Cooks, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2000 Block of Spring St. for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 242144

14:00 — Audrey Bridget Michelson, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2000 Block of Spring St. for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 242144

16:20 — Frank Luis Reyes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 8th and Spring Streets for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 242146

Atascadero Police Department

June 24, 2024

03:06 — Oswaldo Nervy Salazar was arrested on the 900 Block of La Costa Ct. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 241041

20:46 — Marino Aguilero, Jr., was arrested on the corner of Santa Ysabel and Pueblo Avenues for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 241044

20:58 — Alicia Nicole McShane was arrested on on the corner of Santa Ysabel and Pueblo Avenues for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 241044

23:09 — Ricardo Miguel Guzman was arrested on the 5600 Block of Rosario Ave. for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 241045

June 26, 2024

12:24 — Carey James Vasquez was arrested on the 6200 Block of Morro Rd. for POSSESSION FOR SALE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351HS], Case no. 241051

13:27 — Larrell Maurice Tyler arrested on the 6800 Block of Morro Rd. for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211PC], Case no. 241052

June 28, 2024

05:56 — Ana Aire Alonzoroman was arrested on the 7100 Block of Sombrilla Ave. for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 241063

09:03 — Timothy Harold Holt was arrested on the 5500 Block of El Camino Real for POSSES OBSCENE MATTER OF MINOR IN SEXUAL ACT [311.11(A)PC], Case no. 240231

10:33 — Angelica Arreolazarco was arrested on the corner of 101 NB and Del Rio NB Offramp for BENCH WARRANT – FELONY, Case no. 241066

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...